College Station police have announced a person of interest in the Dec. 31 slaying of woman at a local apartment complex.
According to a College Station police social media post, Ricardo Ramirez, 23, was found with property linked to the scene where 20-year-old Ashli Stewart was found dead on New Year's Eve. Ramirez has been in the Brazos County Jail since Jan. 8 on drug, theft and weapon charges.
Stewart was found by her roommate at around 3:20 p.m. Dec. 31 at her apartment at 2818 Place on Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Police do not believe that the slaying was a random act.
Anyone with information can call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600 or give information anonymously through Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.
