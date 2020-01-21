Elizabeth Cunha’s desire to serve College Station grew throughout the three decades she spent rearing her family, working and volunteering in the area, she says.
Now, the city council Place 4 candidate and instructional assistant at A&M Consolidated High School’s Student Success Learning Lab says she wants to continue her commitment to fellow residents through city government.
“All my children are grown, so I have lots of time,” Cunha said. “It’s a nice season. I am ready to invest it in the city. My oldest son is raising his family here, so my motivation is to make sure that his family has the same opportunities as mine did — to be raised in a community like this one.”
Cunha, 51, is not new to campaigning. In November 2018, she was the top vote-getter for Place 6 but lost a December 2018 runoff election against Councilman Dennis Maloney. Cunha said she has taken advantage of her time since the past election, investing the year to “being more grounded in city service.”
Prior to the 2018 election, Cunha was on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board and once served as chair. Now, Cunha has acquired experience on the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Bio Corridor Board, the Comprehensive Plan Evaluation Committee and the Impact Fee Advisory Committee.
Cunha said some of her top priorities as a councilmember would include delving into the details of the city budget, addressing the “us vs. them” divide she sees in the city and finding solutions for traffic congestion.
As a resident who cycles to meet 40% of her commuting needs and also uses the bus system, Cunha said she is an advocate for alternative modes of transportation as one way to start solving traffic congestion, as she believes “we can’t just build our way out” of the problem. While she said she’s pleased with the city’s mass transit options, Cunha acknowledged some logistical challenges that come with it.
“I think it would be great to have someone on the council, as these bus decisions are going to start coming up, to have somebody who uses it and can understand the disconnect between people who are designing it and people who are using it,” Cunha said. “I would like to be a voice of connection between those two.”
Since former Place 4 Councilwoman Elianor Vessali resigned and former Place 2 Councilman Jerome Rektorik lost in the November election, there are no longer any seated councilmembers who voted against the city’s recent tax rate increase. While Cunha said she understands the reason for raising the rate this year, she disagreed with raising it to the rollback rate and said she would have voted to approve the budget but against the tax rate.
Cunha is funding all of her approximately $600 in campaign expenses on her own — a conviction she said is fueled by her opinion that running for a seat at the city level does not require a large budget. She said she balances the lack of expenditures with extra effort and face-to-face time with residents, largely through knocking on doors.
“If they’ve got money, I tell them to donate it to any charity they want in College Station, because if the point is to make community impact, then I want to make community impact,” Cunha said about people who have offered to donate to her campaign. “I think spending it on things that I’m going to put in the landfill after the election is over is the wrong kind of impact.”
Cunha said she is committed to learning all that she can in her effort to meet the community’s needs.
“I research and I listen,” Cunha said. “I might not know it today, but you give me 24 hours, and I’ll know it tomorrow.”
Early voting ends Friday, and special Election Day is Jan. 28.
To learn more about Cunha, go to cunhaforcitycouncil.com.
