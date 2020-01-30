A Cypress Grove Intermediate School student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly making a “terroristic threat” on campus, according to an email from Principal Holly Scott.
Officers with the College Station Police Department responded to the school at about 10:35 a.m. Wednesday following a report of the threat, College Station police spokesman Officer Tristen Lopez said.
The investigation conducted by CSPD and campus staff resulted in one student’s arrest, and officials determined the school was safe, according to the email sent to Cypress Grove families. The age and gender of the student was not released, but Lopez confirmed the student attended Cypress Grove and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.
“What we learned was that sometime during school [Tuesday], one student made comments to another student that were concerning in nature, and those comments had to do with threats made towards another person at the school,” Lopez said. “The student who received those comments went home, reported the incident to their parents.”
The student and a parent then met with the school’s principal Wednesday morning about the threat, and that is when the school contacted law enforcement.
Lopez said he applauded the student who received the threat for talking to a parent and the parents for taking the threat to the school.
“We would rather err on the side of safety,” he said.
In the email to Cypress Grove families, Scott wrote, “We act quickly and firmly when we receive a report of a threat to our students or our campus. The safety and security of our students is always our top priority.”
Sometimes people will question if the perceived threat was made in jest, Lopez said, but threats to harm another person or property are not a joke.
“If you make a comment that causes ... imminent fear to other people that you’re going to do something in a school setting that’s going to involve the loss of human life, that’s going to be very concerning...” Lopez continued. “… The number one goal of law enforcement is the to preserve human life, and so that’s something that we want to know about, so good job to those involved for speaking up. We would encourage everybody else if you see something, say something.”
Making threats in a school setting is the equivalent to shouting “fire” in a theater, he said.
According to the Texas Penal Code, a terroristic threat is committed when a person “threatens to commit any offense involving violence to any person or property with intent to: place any person in fear of imminent serious bodily injury.” The offense is a Class B misdemeanor and is punishable up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.
Scott’s email echoed Lopez’s comments encouraging parents to talk to students about speaking up if they feel threatened, and to tell a teacher or administrator or submit an anonymous “CSISD Quick Tip” through the school’s website.
The CSISD Quick Tip is on the elementary and intermediate school websites, while the middle school and high school website include a P3 Anonymous Reporting feature. Both features allow students, parents, district employees and community members to submit anonymous tips to law enforcement.
“I want to reassure you that our priority is that our students feel safe at school,” Scott said in the email.
