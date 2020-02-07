Daniel Tiger is making a guest appearance at First Friday in Downtown Bryan, where kids can have their photo taken with the popular PBS character.
Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood is an animated program for preschoolers that tells stories using musical strategies with the goal of teaching kids key social skills.
The cub will be at a table on Main Street for the Downtown Bryan Association’s event from 5 to 9 p.m. today. His visit to Aggieland is sponsored by KAMU-TV, a PBS station, which will have treats and kids’ activities.
For information on First Friday, go to www.downtownbryan.com/first-friday-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.