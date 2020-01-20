High school students in the BTU service area have a little more than two weeks to apply for the chance to take part in the 2020 Government in Action Youth Tour.
Bryan, Texas Utilities — BTU — sponsors three high school students each year to take part in the national youth tour organized by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association — NRECA — in which students get the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. and spend a week in the nation’s capital this June.
Since 2015, students from Texas have spent an extra day at the beginning and end of the trip in Austin to explore the state’s capital also, BTU Energy Accounts Manager Meagan Brown said.
The purpose of the trip is to help students expand their horizons and see things they learn about in class, she said.
“A lot of times, growing up — even if you grow up in a small town, big town doesn’t matter — you kind of think that may be all there is,” Brown said. “You have kind of a small view of the world, and then you get to go and meet people from all over different parts of Texas, all over different parts of the United States, and you kind of get to see how different people operate and how their lives are.”
Though the students start as strangers, she said, many will form strong friendships over the course of the trip.
Brown participated in the youth trip when she was in high school and said she lived with someone at Texas A&M who she met on the trip.
“We had never known each other before then,” she said. “Those relationships can last a lifetime, and the impact that it has on your life afterwards, just from the leadership development standpoint and the relationships that you find during that trip can, basically change your life and steer it in a different direction.”
Keeley Loyd, a sophomore at A&M Consolidated High School, said she was nervous for the trip at first, but had a lot of fun exploring D.C. with the other students.
By having to get out of her comfort zone and talk to people she did not know, she said, she learned how to connect with others.
One of the best experiences of the trip, she said, was getting to see the Museum of the Bible and talking to U.S. Rep. Bill Flores.
“This was really a once in a lifetime opportunity,” she said.
Samuel Seago and Dylan Benson, both seniors in high school who grew up together, said stepping out of their comfort zone to meet other people in the group was one of most impactful aspects of the trip.
“Being able to kind of free up and be able to talk to all of these other people, all the other Texans there and creating bonds with them,” Benson said. “These are total strangers that you come away with knowing them very well and wanting to stay in contact and really finding a lot of likeness in these people that you’ve never met and they live totally different lives than you, but you share a lot of the same things. It’s a really strong thing that you get to come away with.”
Seago, a senior at St. Joseph Catholic School, said the trip was a much different experience than what he is used to because everything was at such a faster pace than in Bryan, but that was part of what he enjoyed about the trip.
For Seago and Benson, it also gave the childhood friends a chance to reconnect.
“That trip was kind of where we got to have a lot of new experiences together and it really allowed us to kind of get back on step with each other since we were experiencing the same things at the same times,” Benson said. “I was so grateful that I got to go with Samuel because he was as close to my best friend as he can be on the whole trip.”
Since the trip, Seago said, they have been able to keep up with each other.
“I was very grateful to have a familiar face also,” he said. “Anytime the whole mingling thing wasn’t quite going so well, it was nice to just relax and just go back to my friend and hang out with him.”
Since returning from the trip, all three students said, it has increased their interest in U.S. history and government.
Seago said he feels he has an obligation to understand how the United States government works as a citizen and the trip helped him with a U.S. government course he took at Blinn College last semester.
“Being able to be at those places, be at the Supreme Court, see the House and the Senate, and like, see, physically how they work was cool because it made it easier to learn like fundamentally how they work,” he said.
All three encouraged students interested in applying to submit their application.
“It’s the most real-world experience I can get,” Seago said, noting the opportunities they get to see D.C., visit the landmarks and memorials, meet like-minded people from throughout the country and also understand the challenges other communities face that are not as prevalent in Bryan and College Station.
The application currently is available on the BTU website and the last day to apply is Feb. 5. The only requirements are students must be in high school entering their sophomore, junior or senior year and live in or go to school in the BTU territory.
The trip is free for the three students selected, with meals, lodging, transportation and any event and admission tickets all covered.
“This is something that BTU has identified that we’d like to support young leaders in our community, and hopefully those people go on to serve our community in some form or fashion,” Brown said.
To help encourage applicants, she said, BTU is offering a $500 grant to the school with the most applicants.
For more information and to apply, go to www.btutilities.com/youthtour.
