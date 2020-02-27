The deadline for students to submit entries for annual George Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s art and essay contest is next week.
Online submissions are due by the end of the day Tuesday, and any artwork being delivered must be postmarked by March 5.
Students in kindergarten through high school can submit art entries, while the essay contest is open to students in fourth grade through high school.
The year’s theme is rock and roll to go along with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics” exhibit opening Sunday at the library and museum. Specifically, the essay contest is Exploring Favorite Pursuits and the art contest is Art of Rock and Roll.
For more information and to submit entries, go to the Education tab at www.bush41.org or call Shirley Hammond at 691-4013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.