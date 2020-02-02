The Texas House District 14 seat held by Rep. John Raney is on the Texas Democratic Party and the Texas House Democratic Campaign Committee’s “target list” of 22 House seats that they believe they can flip from Republican control in the November election.
The Democrats’ organizations announced their list last week. The press release said that former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in 2018, received 48.37% of the vote in District 14, which covers most of Bryan and College Station, though not all of Brazos County. O’Rourke lost to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz by 2.6 percentage points statewide, or just less than 215,000 votes of 8.37 million cast.
Raney defeated Democratic challenger Josh Wilkinson, 26,663 votes to 20,647, to earn his fifth term in the House.
Raney is running uncontested in the March 3 primary, meaning he will face either Janet Dudding, a local CPA, or Texas A&M senior Raza Rahman in the November election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.