Dicky wins Republican primary for Brazos County sheriff

Brazos County Jail Administrator Wayne Dicky defeated Bryan Police Department Sgt. Jason James in the Republican primary race for Brazos County sheriff on Tuesday. Dicky will move on to face Democratic candidate Patrick Logan, a detention officer with the county sheriff’s office, in the November general election.
Dicky earned 53.54% of the vote in the unofficial tally provided by election officials late Tuesday. He received 9,612 votes to 8,340 for James in the unofficial final count.
Dicky and his wife, Victoria, embraced as supporters cheered him on inside the Brazos Center as the final results came in.
“We’re just blessed and happy, and we are thankful for everyone who made this possible — and we look forward to the next step,” Dicky said.
Dicky, 54, was born in Bryan. He and Victoria have three adult children and two grandchildren.
Dicky began working as a jail officer in 1986 and has been Brazos County’s jail administrator since 1997. Dicky, who announced his candidacy in September, has served as president of both the American Jail Association and the Texas Jail Association. He earned the Jerry Baggs Leadership Award from the Texas Jail Association in 2010.
Throughout his campaign, Dicky said he would use his time as sheriff to reduce the stigma around mental health care for those in the justice system and to help people who have committed crimes gain skills to improve their lives, if they are so motivated.
In July, Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk told The Eagle that he would not seek re-election after serving six four-year terms. Dicky earned Kirk’s endorsement early in the campaign.
“I want to carry on the tradition of being a servant and a professional and be committed to this community,” Dicky said. “It was a good race.”
In an interview Tuesday night, Kirk said he thought Dicky was the person to fill the role of sheriff.
“I always wanted to make sure that the next person that took the office was somebody who understood what we built and how we built it — and what we have a vision for the future for,” Kirk said. “Wayne’s been with me for 24 years, since I took office back in ’97. We’ve been shoulder-to-shoulder in everything we’ve gone through. He was the logical choice for me to support. I told him I’d be all in, and I have been. I’ve helped him every chance I could, and I’m confident in the job that he’ll do.”
Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said Tuesday night that the last voter at the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus cast their ballot at 9:05 p.m., more than two hours after polls officially closed. Voters are allowed to cast ballots if they are in line by 7 p.m.
The unofficial voter turnout was 32,122 of 116,753 registered voters in Brazos County, or 27.51% of voters. County officials will release final numbers in the coming days.
James, a 2014 Jefferson Award for Public Service recipient, works as a Bryan police sergeant leading the department’s neighborhood enforcement team. James has served in a variety of roles at the Bryan Police Department, including as a school resource officer, detective, K-9 officer, a patrol officer and as the department’s public information officer.
In a Facebook post late Tuesday, James congratulated Dicky on the win and thanked his supporters.
“My family and I have dedicated the last 6 months to this campaign,” he said. “We will never forget this experience and the amazing people we have met along the way.”
Republican Party Chair David Hilburn praised both candidates Tuesday night and said that the race garnered a particularly high level of attention.
“We had two good candidates. I know them both personally and have for a long time,” Hilburn said. “With Jason, he is so active in the community and had strong backing because of his community activity, and Wayne has been around for a long time — so he had community support. As close as that race was, it’s hard for either one of those guys to lose because both of them, they’re good guys.”
