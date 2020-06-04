Last week’s hail storm left significant damage on multiple Brazos County buildings, and officials are aiming to have a temporary fix completed before projected storms hit this weekend.
Brazos County Judge Duane Peters signed a disaster declaration for the county Wednesday so the necessary funds could be transferred to make the repairs. Golf ball-sized hail left damage on buildings including the county jail, juvenile detention center, health district, road and bridge department and the county administration building. While hail storms are not necessarily uncommon in the area, Peters said he doesn’t remember county buildings getting as much damage as they did this time.
“With an approaching tropical depression, and the possibility of more potentially damaging storms, it’s necessary that we move quickly to protect the interior of these buildings from sustaining any more damage,” Peters said in a release.
Peters said officials are trying to start repairing buildings today. He said officials will begin making plans for a more permanent fix in the near future.
In an interview, Peters said a temporary fix that might last six months or a year will cost $200,000 at the jail and $100,000 for the juvenile detention center. He said other buildings will receive temporary repairs too. The county will seek out reimbursement for this from its insurance company in the future, Peters said.
About 40 county vehicles were also damaged, but he said the building roofs are the top priority to repair for now.
The disaster declaration will be in effect for one week, unless officials extend it.
