DPS: Grand Prairie men had 96 bottles of cough syrup in truck

Two Grand Prairie men were arrested last week in Leon County after a state trooper found 96 bottles of cough syrup and a stolen gun in their vehicle, officials said.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Jimmy Morgan, a trooper stopped a pickup on Interstate 45 in Leon County on Feb. 19 and spoke with the truck’s driver, 23-year-old Clayton Dokes, and passenger William Oliver, 21. The trooper became suspicious and asked permission to search the truck.
The men denied consent to search, so a DPS K-9 was called to the scene. The K-9 indicated drugs were present, and a probable cause search was conducted. In the truck, troopers found eight boxes filled with a total of 96 bottles of promethazine cough syrup, along with a handgun that had been reported stolen, officials said. Both men were arrested.
Morgan noted that while both men have been charged with delivery of more than 400 grams of an illegal substance, which carries a punishment of up to life in prison, charges may change after the syrup has been fully analyzed. The syrup will be tested in a laboratory for the presence of codeine, he said.
Both men are charged with theft of a firearm, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in state jail. Both men remain in the Leon County Jail on $55,000 bond each.
