Department of Public Safety troopers and other law enforcement officials conducted a vehicle enforcement operation in Grimes and Brazos counties on Thursday.
According to a press release issued by DPS spokesman Sgt. Jimmy Morgan, troopers with DPS’ Highway Patrol Division conducted a commercial and non-commercial vehicle enforcement operation in the two counties Thursday. The operation is to identify who may be in violation of state and federal laws and regulations in regards to their vehicles, the release states.
Similar operations have been conducted in the past, and in these instances federal law enforcement officers were repeatedly called out for issues related to individual immigration statuses. In this instance, DPS informed federal authorities ahead of time that they would be conducting such an operation, so that immigration-related issues could be addressed more efficiently, and that “the length of any necessary detentions are minimized,” the release states.
The press release does not specify whether any drivers were arrested Thursday during the operations.
