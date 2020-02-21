When volunteer firefighter Jessie Contreras finished cutting open the doors of a crushed vehicle on an April afternoon in 2002, he wasted little time in jumping to the next necessary task: directing the traffic along Texas 6 coming to and from Hearne.
He and his colleagues had managed to reduce the flow of cars to one lane, leaving an interior lane open as a safety buffer for first responders working the scene of the collision. But one driver appeared to ignore all directions, cutting ahead of the line of cars.
“I was able to see the pickup come around, and I jumped out of the way,” Contreras recalled. “He clipped my lower legs.”
Contreras, then serving with the Hearne Volunteer Fire Department, was significantly injured, with two broken legs and several broken legs. With the available ambulances occupied taking the car crash victims to the hospital, a colleague offered to call in a helicopter to get Contreras to a hospital, but he declined. After two years in a wheelchair and another three years of recovery, he was able to return to serving as a volunteer with Hearne VFD and Brazos County VFD Precinct 4 before his retirement in 2019.
Incidents such as what happened to Contreras are why the Move Over/Slow Down law was enacted in 2003, mandating that all drivers, upon seeing an emergency response vehicle parked with lights flashing, either move aside one lane or else slow down 20 miles per hours beneath the posted speed limit. This week, the Department of Public Safety conducted several enforcement operations across the state for Texas for the law, with additional focus placed on specific locations. According to a DPS press release, on Wednesday, troopers were fixed particularly on the Bryan District, the area surrounding Brazos County.
Brazos County VFD Precinct 4 Chief Joe Warren, formerly a firefighter with College Station Fire Department and Hearne VFD with decades of experience, said he believes collisions caused by those not obeying the law are becoming more frequent. He explained that in many instances, motorists are focusing on viewing the scene of a crash, not on the road in front of them.
“Wherever you’re looking, that’s where you’re going to steer your vehicle,” Warren said.
The chief said he feels nervous each time he and his firefighters arrive to a location along a busy road. Additional vehicles are brought in specifically to serve as barriers between the responders and traffic.
As drivers pass first responders, they can be antagonistic, sometimes screaming obscenities and making rude gestures, Warren said. Other times, motorists are distracted taking photos and videos.
“When [you’re] approaching an accident scene, focus on your driving and put your phone down,” he said.
College Station Police Department spokesperson Officer Tristen Lopez said some law enforcement officials dread being assigned to work along highways and major roads. Though they won’t avoid conducting their work, he said, they feel nervous performing traffic stops and other duties.
“It’s very scary,” he said. “It’s very concerning working outside our vehicles on a highway. It is one of the most dangerous things a police officer can do. That’s how many officers get injured.”
Lopez noted that even when a motorist is paying attention to the road, if they do not slow down, they can lose control of their vehicle and strike someone.
“[The law] is not just called ‘Slow Down a Little Bit,’ ” he said.
Violating Move Over/Slow Down can result in fines reaching $2,000, as well as an arrest, should anyone be injured from a collision. According to the press release from DPS, since the start of the New Year, state troopers alone have been involved in 65 crashes while parked along a highway.
Warren spoke of the personal effect of neglecting the law.
“When a firefighter gets hit like Jessie [Contreras], that’s not a firefighter — that’s my brother, my family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.