Dr. Seth Sullivan joined the Bryan Rotary Club midday Wednesday for a wide-ranging question-and-answer session that allowed area civic leaders an opportunity to ask Brazos County’s leading health authority about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its myriad local impacts.
Sullivan told the gathering that he is often asked why the initial shelter-in-place orders were necessary, due to the drastic and lasting economic effects. He replied that such measures are far from ideal, but made the most sense at the time considering a general lack of preparedness to deal with such a virus.
“Even today, here we are months into this and we’re still not doing a very good job. We can and need to do better,” Sullivan said. “This will not be the last public health threat that we have of this magnitude. I’m very confident and concerned about that over these next decades. … We have learned a lot and some things have gotten better.”
On the triple-digit numbers of daily new cases in the second half of June, Sullivan said the surge has been largely driven by young adults.
There were 78 cases reported Wednesday, bringing the number of active COVID-19 cases to 1,327 and the total number to 2,704. On June 15, there were 500 active cases and 821 total in the county. The health district reported 18 new cases that day.
“As of today, we are not caught up at the Brazos County Health District with the cases that we have,” he said. “We’re more caught up than we were last week, but there are that many more cases coming in than we are able to investigate the case and find out the contacts of that case.”
He said that treatment of COVID-19 has changed in recent weeks, and that health care providers are now slower to employ ventilators to support patients. Sullivan explained that ventilators have, in some cases, produced or worsened inflammatory issues in sick patients.
Additionally, he said the data so far on whether some blood types are determining factors in contracting the coronavirus is, to this point, “not that impressive.”
He repeated concerns about the dangers of hydroxychloroquine, which the FDA cautioned against using to treat COVID-19 outside of a hospital setting or in clinical trials. The use of steroids for treatment is now more aggressive than before, he said.
Sullivan expressed support for Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to close down bars, and also articulated empathy for operators of those establishments and the broader economic hardships accompanying the pandemic.
“If there is a good way for a virus to transmit, it’s in a bar,” Sullivan said. “It’s loud, so everyone’s talking loud; we’re close, because I can’t hear anyone; and we’re drinking, so we don’t care,” Sullivan said, to chuckles from those in the room. “And no one’s wearing masks. So you can imagine how quickly it can spread.
“I think it was a good move for the governor to draw back on that. It’s really tough for those who own bars right now. They’re doing everything they can and doing the best they can. This is tough,” he said.
“What we are seeing drive this surge is that 18-24 age group, and bars are one component of that,” he said, and added that younger people also tend to have more varied social interactions and crowded work environments.
“The best way to stop a pandemic is to know who has it and to make sure they don’t give it to anyone else,” he said, going on to note the ongoing partnership between the health district and Texas A&M’s School of Public Health regarding contact tracing and other pandemic-related work.
Sullivan expressed gratitude that the county hasn’t seen large clusters of cases in assisted living facilities recently, “though it does not mean that we’re out of the woods.” He noted the health-necessary policies of physical and social isolation have other potentially devastating effects in those communications.
“The thing that has kept me up at night has been the concern of our long-term care facilities,” he said. “I wish there was a better way than limiting the traffic in to a long-term care facility, but right now, unfortunately there is not.”
During question-and-answer, Sullivan said the area and country are both “a long way away” from achieving herd immunity, defined by the CDC as “a situation in which a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness) to make its spread from person-to-person unlikely.” He noted that even in New York City, the early epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, the total number of infected persons was “a long way off” from the more than 2/3rds needed to achieve such community immunity.
