A&M Consolidated High School students and their families, as well as the College Station community, came out Friday night to take part in a parade to show support for the Consol band seniors who were not able to finish their final year of high school on campus.
“It’s been a big part of my life, and I’m very honored of how they’ve done this for us,” four-year band member Seth Zercher said. “Very thankful. … Just to know that they’re behind us always is something that is nice to remember now.”
The 18 seniors and their families parked in the parking lot that doubles as the band’s practice space, while fellow students and supporters, including campus and district administrators and College Station first responders, drove by with their horns blaring, shouting words of encouragement, waving and passing out treats.
Consol Band Booster President Laura Brittain said it was a blessing to honor the seniors with the parade and give them that chance to see their friends, teachers and fellow band students again.
“They’re leaving a legacy of excellence for sure, and we wanted to show them how much we love and appreciate them even under the crummy circumstances,” she said, adding she fought her instinct to hug each one.
Senior Leonardo Carrera said he had been looking forward to the parade since it was first announced two weeks ago.
While it has not been the end to his senior year that he anticipated, he said he has been trying to make the best of the situation and added that there have been some unexpected good things to come of the changes.
Since Consol closed in mid-March following spring break, he said, he has most missed the little experiences and moments with his friends and teachers.
“It’s just the little things like that you miss, that you take for granted,” he said.
Consol band director Steve Fry said people tend to think kids do not care about school or just do not care in general, but that is not the case, noting he has seen seniors cry as they say they want to go back to school.
“Friday night is about celebrating those seniors, their families, letting them know how much we care, but just putting a big exclamation point to their school year,” he said.
Katie Melnyk, a sophomore in the Consol drumline, and fellow sophomore Abby Wilson, who plays French horn, drove by the seniors five times. It was just a way, Melnyk said, to honor the seniors after what they have done for the underclassmen. Ellie Hague, a sophomore trumpet player in the band, said, “It’s kind of like a little family within A&M Consolidated, so it’s kind of hard to go from seeing everybody every single day to not seeing them at all.”
Just as the students miss school, Consol band director Steve Fry said, they miss the students just as much.
“You get close to these kids, and they become like family members,” he said. “… You live every day with these kids. You see them sweat. You see them work hard. You see them go from less talented kids to really talented kids. You see them struggle in other classes. You see them have fights with friends and make up. You see them grow up before your eyes.”
He and the band boosters put the parade together as a way to let everyone see each other one last time, he said, noting there is a possibility the annual band banquet, which has been postponed until June, could be forced to move online
While it is a terrible, heartbreaking situation in the short-term, Fry said, he believes it will have a beneficial impact on people and society.
“Five, 10, 15, 20 years from now we’ll look back on this and go, ‘Yeah, well, back in my day, my year was cut completely short and summer started in spring break. We lived Groundhog Day,’ ” he said. “Long term, we’re all going to get through this. I think we’re going to be better people because of it. I think we’ll be a better society because of it.”
