A portion of F.M. 1179 at the Boonville Road intersection in Bryan has been reopened after a fatal accident early Thursday.
Officials said a vehicle was traveling west on Boonville Road just before 4 a.m. when it left the road. The vehicle rolled and went down a ravine, and the driver was ejected.
The drive, whose name had not been released Thursday morning pending notification of family members, was pronounced dead at the scene, Bryan police said.
