Drivers ed group ranks College Station among safest Texas cities

Using data provided by the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, a drivers education company recently named College Station as the fifth safest city for driving in Texas.
The platform Aceable used U.S. Census estimates and 2018 data from TxDOT to study which cities had the highest rate of fatal car accidents per 100,000 residents. The safest cities were identified as Allen and The Woodlands, which tied for first, Frisco and Pearland. College Station was ranked fifth with 2.78 deaths per 100,000 people. The three cities listed as most dangerous for drivers were Dallas, Beaumont and Odessa.
Bryan was not listed among the cities analyzed by Aceable. According to the site, Texas saw 12,161 crashes resulting in serious injury in 2018 — the latest year for which data was available — and 3,638 deaths.
“If you [consider] around the years 2000, 2002, around that time frame, the state of Texas averaged about 3,800 fatalities a year,” said Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Jimmy Morgan. “Now [numbers] are closer to 3,500 to 3,700 fatalities.”
With an increase in population in Texas over the years, Morgan said one’s initial assumption about fatality rates would be that the death toll might also increase.
“I think what’s happened involves multiple things,” he said about why rates may have declined.
“I think [it involves] enforcement of seat belt laws, [driving while intoxicated] laws and other laws about things that cause accidents. And [it involves] the technology put in cars, such as side mirror alerts. Things like that have increased at least in the past few years. I also think TxDOT adding rumble strips to roads has helped. There’s no telling how many accidents they have [prevented].”
More barriers constructed on major highways have stopped head-on collisions, and fatalities caused by drunken driving have decreased slightly in recent years, Morgan said.
However, Morgan said, distracted driving has become more of a problem.
“I think that distracted driving is under-reported,” he said. “I would think it’s in the top three or four contributing factors in accidents. ... If there’s something we can get better at, it’s to increase our [vehicle’s] following distance, and to not be on our phones ... at 5 p.m. here on [Texas 6] traffic tends to get congested, and I think our following distance needs to be better. People need to not get distracted.”
Morgan added that drivers in Brazos County tend to have positive attitudes.
“Bryan-College Station consists [of] a bunch of drivers who communicate well,” he said. “We allow traffic to enter roads. We don’t have a whole lot of road rage in this area. ... Here in College Station we do have crashes, but I think we just communicate well.”
Raw data from TxDOT in 2018 shows Bryan had 1,611 wrecks, with seven people killed in seven crashes. College Station had 1,445 crashes, with three killed in three crashes.
To read the article from Aceable, visit www.aceable.com/blog/state-of-driving-safety-texas/.
