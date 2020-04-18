A line of cars, including emergency vehicles, stretched all the way back to the Texas 6 access road Friday as friends and strangers waited to wish Jordan Cutshaver a happy second birthday.
The 2-year-old, who has been battling leukemia since September, sat in her mom’s lap for most of the parade, pointing to some of the signs, balloons and lights.
Among the well-wishers were representatives from College Station schools, College Station Fire Department, College Station Police Department, Bryan Police Department, Bryan Fire Department, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department and College Station Mayor Karl Mooney.
Then, once the final car drove past, neighbors lining the sidewalks — keeping their distance from other families — sang Happy Birthday to Jordan.
“This is really special,” neighbor and friend Jodi Sanford said. “She’s beloved. There’s several of us that are right here … and we love each other. We’re friends. Our kids are friends; they’re more like siblings, actually. So we adore her, and for the community to show up and show that kind of love too, it just makes us all feel united, even though we’re distancing.”
Despite current concerns over the coronavirus, she said, this is a happy thing to celebrate.
Jordan’s mom, Patricia Cutshaver, saw other birthday parades on social media and asked her friends if she should do the same for Jordan. She was met with a resounding yes.
So she created a Facebook event and thought maybe they would see a few family friends stop by in their vehicles.
“Definitely did not expect this at all,” Cutshaver said. “Even just all the private vehicles that came by. We knew some of them, but not the majority of them.”
Diana Mendez was one of those strangers who wanted to wish Jordan a happy birthday, complete with balloons and a birthday banner hanging on the side of her car. After seeing the post and event on social media, she said, she wanted to support a fellow mom.
“She’s a part of our community,” Mendez said. “For me, I think we should all support each other, and do it more when it comes to our kids — and especially with her being such a little fighter and going through and overcoming leukemia. We gotta make her smile. We gotta do our part for each other, I think.”
It took more than 15 minutes for all the cars to drive past, wave to Jordan and hand gifts or balloons.
That support has been in place since Jordan was diagnosed, Cutshaver said.
“We have just been absolutely overwhelmed with donations and just general kindness,” she said. “Our neighborhood is awesome. Everybody is so incredibly supportive of us, our co-workers and strangers. There’s been so many people that we don’t know that have put encouraging words on her Facebook page and donated to her funds because I haven’t been able to work.”
Jordan spent Christmas and Easter in the hospital, which made Friday’s celebration even more special, Cutshaver said.
“Being able to have an epic birthday celebration is incredible,” she said, calling it the biggest birthday party they have ever held. Her husband, Rhett, pointed out he never had a fire truck or a horse at his parties.
“Seeing everything has really put a bright spot on it,” Cutshaver said. “You don’t think about cancer there being any positives to it, but just seeing the way that everybody has just wrapped their arms around us and let us know how much they care about us has been amazing.”
Cutshaver thanked her and her husband’s co-workers and directors at CHI St. Joseph Health for their support and help in spreading the word. She also thanked everyone who has given blood, noting the transfusions Jordan has undergone during her treatment.
Jordan will begin her delayed intensification treatment Wednesday for a month and then, if her counts are good, she will begin maintenance care, where she will be for a little more than two years, Cutshaver said.
To follow Jordan’s progress and treatments, go to “Jordan C Jams B Cells” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.