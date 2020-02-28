The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor shows improvement for the entire Brazos Valley, but Bryan-College Station is still on a seven-month streak of below-average precipitation.
Last week, with data collected through Feb. 18, the majority of Brazos County was listed as in severe drought. In the map released Thursday, most of the county had dropped to moderate drought, with a small northern portion being listed as abnormally dry.
The county has seen abnormally dry or worse drought conditions, according to the map, since Aug. 13. The worse drought conditions occur in the southern portion of the state.
Since July 1, State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said, College Station has received 14.19 inches of precipitation, nearly 11 inches lower than the normal 25.07 inches.
“There have been eight periods on record from July 1 to Feb. 24 that were drier than this; [the] most recent and a memorable one [is] 2010-2011, when you had 12.42 inches over the same period,” he said.
With February coming to an end Saturday, he said, this month will end with below-normal precipitation, with the next chance of rain coming in the first week of March.
Though it is unusually dry, he said, the conditions are not yet critical.
Agriculturally, Nielsen-Gammon said, the rain this month will help forage for cattle grow and will give crops the moisture they need to germinate.
The current Keetch-Byram Drought Index, which is used in determining forest fire potential and when calling for burn bans, lists Brazos County in the second-tier 200-300 range out of seven levels, which top out at the 700-800 range.
As of Thursday, 74 counties in the state had active burn bans, all located in the Rio Grande Valley region and in the western half of the state.
With Bryan-College Station’s next chance of rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday, Nielsen-Gammon said, he does not expect this recent dry period to have a major impact.
However, there could be problems agriculturally if the below-normal precipitation trend continues through March, April and May, because a lack of rain combined with the higher temperatures means any moisture in the soil will evaporate faster.
The seasonal outlook is not helpful, he said, because it shows equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation for spring and summer. The temperatures, though, are likely to be above normal.
Depending on the weather in the upcoming months, he said, farmers and ranchers might have to make tough decisions as they look ahead.
“There’s the option to plant crops that are more drought and heat resistant,” he said, such as cotton instead of corn. “… For ranchers, there’s not a whole lot to be done other than, if necessary, reducing herd sizes to a moderate extent.”
“Of course, we might get rain, and it might have been possible to maintain herd sizes where they were,” he said, noting the gamble those in the agricultural community take. “Unfortunately, that’s the problem; we don’t know for sure what’s going to happen.”
