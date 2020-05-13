A Houston man was arrested at a Bryan motel Monday on several charges, including dealing Ecstasy.
According to Bryan police, around 11:30 a.m., an officer who was on a call near a motel on Texas Avenue received a report that Corey Darrell White, 37, may have been trafficking drugs. Frequent foot traffic in and out of the motel room where White was staying was taking place, and the odor of marijuana had been noticed by housekeeping staff, a witness told police.
White allowed police to enter his room, where he was staying with two women. Authorities said 1.2 ounces of marijuana, 34.5 grams of Ecstasy, more than 30 plastic bags, a digital scale and a rifle with the barrel sawed off were located. Some of the items in a bag were personal documents belonging to White, including his birth certificate, a report notes. The women denied ownership of the items.
White is charged with delivery of more than four grams of Ecstasy, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 99 years in prison; unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a prohibited weapon, both third-degree felonies each punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $72,350 bond.
