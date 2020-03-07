Members of Boy Scout Troop 976 closed a chapter in the troop’s history this week as five of its members reached the pinnacle of their Scouting careers.
Wednesday’s Eagle Court of Honor will be the last for the troop, which is dissolving after losing its charter from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in College Station.
Friends, family members and Scout leaders gathered at the church gymnasium to celebrate the accomplishments of Clive Call, Jamison “Jimmy” Cassler, B.J. Creighton, David Hill and Truman Jasperson.
Family members ceremoniously presented each teen with Eagle Scout pins and blue neckerchiefs, and adult Eagle Scouts welcomed the boys into a designated seating area termed “the Eagles’ nest.”
Hill’s father, Leslie, the former committee chairman for the troop, said the 16- and 17-year-old Scouts had completed their Eagle Scout service projects and other requirements months earlier.
He said the pinning ceremony was bittersweet: a proud moment highlighting the teens’ success in reaching the highest rank in Scouting, but also the troop’s final activity.
Last year, the international LDS church announced it would create a global program of the church’s own design to replace its sponsorships of Boy Scout troops.
“We had these boys getting close to their Eagle [rank] and had a really hard push for the boys to finish by Dec. 31,” Hill said.
The teens were given an opportunity to speak after receiving their Eagle pins, sharing the lessons they had learned while becoming an Eagle Scout.
Creighton said when he initially joined BSA as a boy, he was concerned that he wouldn’t like the program. Shortly after his first camping experience, he said he gained confidence and found joy in conquering his fears.
“I went on more and more campouts, I started taking on leadership roles and helping others not just overcome their own fears, but also trials and difficulties,” Creighton said. “It taught me a lot of perseverance, and I would not be the young man I am today without Scouts.”
Cassler was the last of four siblings to achieve the Eagle rank, said his dad, David Cassler.
“There was a lot of pressure, I think, to get that Eagle just like his brothers,” David Cassler said. “And he rose to the occasion. I have a lot of admiration for him.”
As Troop 967 dissolves, its younger members will be able to join other local Boy Scout troops or join the church’s program in the future. But for Troop 976’s newest and final Eagle Scouts, the troop has left a legacy.
“The dedication that I’ve learned to apply to every task will absolutely help me in college, and for the rest of my life,” David Hill said.
