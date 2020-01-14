A home off F.M. 159 near Millican was destroyed by fire Monday morning, but the two people who lived there escaped safely.
South Brazos County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chet Barker said the house was fully involved when the department responded to the 3:30 a.m. call. It took South Brazos County, College Station and Navasota fire departments more than four hours to extinguish the blaze. Representatives from the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene, as well as American Red Cross volunteers who went to the site to assist the displaced residents.
The home had no working fire detector. Since the residents’ landline was destroyed in the fire, they called 911 from a cellphone, which Barker said caused delay because Washington County was alerted instead of Brazos County units.
Barker said the fire started at the back of the home, but the exact cause was still under investigation as of Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.