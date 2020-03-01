HILLTOP LAKES — It may be a bit early to think about putting on a swimsuit, but it certainly isn’t too early to purchase tickets to Troupe Over the Hill’s production of The Dixie Swim Club. In fact, the production opens in Hilltop Lakes on March 26, and tickets are going fast.
Performances will be at 2 p.m. March 26, 3 p.m. March 28 and March 29, 6 p.m. March 30, and 7 p.m. March 27 and March 28. The opening show on March 26 and closing show on March 30 will include a “picnic on the beach” with a festive meal served by the Troupe Over the Hill Board before the show.
All performances are in the Hilltop Lakes Volunteer Fire Department training building.
Tickets are $25 per person for the two picnics and show combinations and $15 for other performances. They are available by calling 936-855-9067.
The Dixie Swim Club is the story of Sheree, Dinah, Lexie, Vernadette and Jeri Neal, five strong Southern women who met on their college swim team and renew their friendship over a long weekend in a rented beach cottage every summer. Spanning a period of 33 years, the story includes everything from divorce to illness as the women gather to support each other during the vicissitudes of life.
Waynette Shockey, Karen Woods, April Carraher, Donna Rigdon and Georgia Sorrells comprise the cast. Swen Crone directs.
The Dixie Swim Club was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, authors of numerous plays including The Savannah Sipping Society, The Wild Women of Winedale and ’Til Beth Do Us Part.
Their website says the trio has “the reputation of being three of the most popular and widely produced playwrights in the United States. They specialize in writing laugh-out-loud comedies and creating vivid strong roles for women. Because of their commitment to and support of local theatres across the nation, they’ve built a following with legions of loyal fans and have been dubbed ‘America’s Playwrights.’ ”
There still are opportunities to advertise in The Dixie Swim Club program. Prices range from $60 for a quarter page to $150 for a full page. For information, contact Joyce Perkins at 979-820-3200 or Ron Treat at 936-855-2482.
Hilltop Lakes is about 40 miles east of Bryan, off Texas 21. Patrons should turn north on F.M. 39 in North Zulch and then take F.M. 3 in Normangee.
