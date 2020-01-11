Monday marks the first day of early voting for the special election to fill the recently vacated College Station City Council Place 4 seat.
Early voting will end Jan. 24, and the special election day will be Jan. 28. The election comes after former Councilwoman Elianor Vessali resigned so she could pursue the Republican nomination for the U.S. Congressional District 17 seat. Voters have their pick of four candidates — Marycruz DeLeón Morales, David Fujimoto, Elizabeth Cunha or Joe Guerra, Jr. The winner of this election will complete Vessali’s unexpired term, which will be up in November 2021, when the Place 4 seat will be on the ballot again for a full three-year term.
Votes can be cast at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, during the following dates and times: Monday through Jan. 17: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Jan. 20: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day; Jan. 21-22: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Jan. 23-24: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
On Jan. 28, residents can cast votes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Ave.
To win the special election, a candidate must have 50% of the votes plus one additional vote. If this occurs, the results of the Jan. 28 special election will be canvassed during a special meeting of the city council on Feb. 6 and, according to a city press release, the winner could be sworn in afterward.
In the case of a runoff election between the top two candidates, a runoff election day will be April 18 at College Station City Hall, and early voting would run from April 1-14 at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road.
For more information on the special election, visit cstx.gov/elections.
