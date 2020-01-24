Today is the last day of early voting for the Jan. 28 special election to fill the College Station City Council Place 4 seat.
The polls will be open at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. On election day, voters can cast their ballots at College Station City Hall, 1101 Texas Ave., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Marycruz DeLeón Morales, David Fujimoto, Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra, Jr. are the candidates.
If a runoff election is needed, early voting will take place April 1-14 at the College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility, and the runoff election day would be April 18 at College Station City Hall.
For more information about the election, visit cstx.gov/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.