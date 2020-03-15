As of Friday afternoon, Easterwood Airport had not seen any flight cancellations or drop in flights due to coronavirus concerns, said Ryan Clements, director of security for the airport.
“All flights are going. There’s been nothing impacted really,” he said. “We just have taken additional measures to keep our facilities extra clean.”
The additional cleaning procedures have been in place since January, when a student at Texas A&M was tested for coronavirus following the university’s winter break. The test ultimately came back negative.
“We began implementing additional cleaning of all public areas at that point,” he said. “So we’ve already been doing a lot of the stuff that people are now talking about for months now, mainly because we are one of the higher risk facilities identified by the CDC on their website: hospitals, airports, hotels, any heavily-traveled public venue.”
The airport has signs posted in all restrooms reminding travelers to wash their hands and keep up regular hygiene practices.
The airport typically sees an increase in students leaving in the weekend before and the first days of spring break. Then, Clements said, it usually slows down for the week before seeing an increase of inbound passengers in the coming days.
With Texas A&M and Blinn College’s decision to extend of spring break for an additional week — through Friday — and then move classes online, he said the impact remains to be seen.
“It’s all up to the student what they’re going to do, so I don’t know,” Clements said. Ultimately, he said, any decision to cancel flights will be made by American Airlines and United Airlines. “We kind of just wait and see what they say. Obviously all the airlines are canceling international flights, but we’re not international, so we don’t see a drop in flights.”
Astin Airlines, which falls under the Easterwood Airport umbrella, has implemented the same enhanced cleaning protocols, he said, and also has not seen any cancellations.
“They’re not seeing any reductions. They’re not closing. They’re a private facility, so there’s been no disruptions over there,” he said.
There are no travel restrictions from the state of Texas, Clements said, but he encouraged people to be mindful and safe while traveling.
“Like Gov. [Greg] Abbott said today, even if you’re traveling somewhere, you still want to take additional measures to keep yourself safe in a public space, so washing your hands and doing everything that the CDC and World Health Organization has put out to do,” he said.
