The Bryan-College Station economy has experienced 10 consecutive months of growth, with the local unemployment rate still near historic lows, according to a Texas A&M-produced economic index.
The Private Enterprise Research Center released its monthly area Business Cycle Index last week. Dennis Jansen, the center’s executive director, and associate executive director Andy Rettenmaier said Friday that the Bryan-College Station economy has doubled since 2001.
Jansen said that the economy doubling in strength means both that the population has increased and that “output per person” also has grown. In 2000, the Brazos County population was 152,415, and is estimated to be about 225,000 now.
“We obviously have more people, and in addition, we have more [gross domestic product] and more income per person,” Jansen said.
The latest report also indicated that growth domestic product in the area has grown 87% since 2001, the second-largest jump of any Texas metro area in that time frame save Austin’s 118.3% gross dometic product leap.
The most recent growth rate over the past month came in at 0.34%. Jansen said that such a rate is slower than the rapid growth seen locally earlier in 2019, but is still on an upward trajectory.
“This growth rate has slowed but is still positive, and actually is at our average growth rate of 0.3 percent,” Jansen said in a Friday interview. “0.3% growth in a month doesn’t sound like much, but over 12 months, that’s 3.6 percent, roughly, and that’s a healthy growth rate.”
Rettenmaier said that the local unemployment rate is 2.7%, up slightly from September’s historically low rate of 2.6%. In Texas, the rate is 3.4%, Rettenmaier said, while U.S. unemployment is at 3.5%, down slightly from the previous month’s rate of 3.6%.
The index is sponsored by the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and runs with a lag time of approximately two months, meaning the figures are accurate as of Nov. 30 of last year. The Bryan-College Station metro statistical area includes Brazos, Robertson and Burleson counties, as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The report noted that 73% of the area’s economic activity comes from Brazos County: as of the end of 2018, the county’s gross domestic product came in at $9.53 billion. In Brazos County, the private sector’s share of the economy grew from 67% to 74% between 2001 and 2018. Robertson County has the second-largest gross domestic product at $2.08 billion dollars in 2018, or 16% of the metro area’s gross domestic product.
Notably, oil and gas extraction constituted 88% of total gross domestic production Robertson County in 2009, but was 45% of total gross domestic product in 2018.
The B-CS area’s gross domestic product grew 87% from 2001 to 2018, a larger growth rate than San Antonio-New Braunfels’ 82.3% rate and the Houston area’s 49.7% rate of growth. Rettenmaier pointed out that those numbers are growth rates and not total gross domestic product figures.
Burleson County has the smallest gross domestic product, $1.5 billion in 2018, representing about 11% of the area’s economic activity. Most of the recent growth in real gross domestic product in Burleson County can be attributed to oil and gas extraction. That industry grew from $306 million to $1.27 billion from 2013 to 2018.
