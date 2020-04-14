Elected officials from Bryan, College Station and Brazos County shared details Monday about support of local businesses and reflected on the balancing act between public health and economic concerns.

The briefing came as Brazos County health officials reported three additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 143, with 102 cases currently active.

Twelve people in the county have died from the coronavirus, Brazos County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said. The most recent death, announced Monday, was a woman in her 80s who was in hospice care, according to Sullivan. He also said that two more people have recovered from COVID-19, raising the total number of recoveries to 29.

Recovered patients are defined as someone who has been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medication and being seven days removed from the onset of symptoms.

Sullivan said two of the 29 recovered patients are 19 or younger, 12 are in their 20s and five are in their 30s. Three patients are in their 40s, three are in their 50s, three are in their 60s and one is over 70.

Sullivan said that of the 2,306 COVID-19 tests administered in Brazos County, most have been for patients tested a single time. Multiple tests have been administered to high-risk patients in some cases, he said.

Nine patients are hospitalized as of Monday, one fewer than Sunday’s total. Three patients were discharged from the hospital. All three of the new cases reported Monday were community spread, which accounts for 118 cases. Travel accounts for 25 cases.

Bryan and College Station’s mayors said there is a need to get people back to work, and that best safety practices will be paramount as area leaders work to figure out economic remedies and support. Brazos County’s shelter-in-place order is in effect through April 30, matching the similar statewide executive decree.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney said it is important that parameters are consistent and that the same protocols are followed throughout Brazos County when businesses begin to reopen. Mooney added these protocols will likely look different for various businesses.

“It’s not going to be one-size-fits-all,” Mooney said. “There are going to have to be some unique elements to reopening different types of businesses.”

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said that Tuesday’s Bryan City Council agenda includes a proposed ordinance that, if passed, would extend remittance deadlines for hotel occupancy tax payments for March through August to Dec. 31.

“We have to impress on people that we want to get back to business as quickly as possible, but it won’t be business as usual,” Nelson said.

Nelson and Mooney said that officials from Bryan, College Station, Brazos County and Texas A&M University are working together to share ideas on how the multipronged reopening process would begin in the area. Sullivan said that moving toward normalcy will require strong testing and screening programs to ensure that the virus isn’t being tracked into medical facilities and other places with high-risk individuals.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said that several local officials have written a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking him to roll back property taxes to 2019 levels. The Texas Legislature passed a measure last year that caps potential tax revenue increases at 3.5% per year, and 2.5% for school districts. He noted that appraisal districts are required to value property each year.

“I don’t know where that will go, but I think it’s something [Abbott] possibly could do with an executive order, or he could call [the Legislature into a special session],” Peters said. “We understand that what values may have been there on Jan. 1 of this year probably have changed in a negative light.”

Abbott said midday Monday that 13,827 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 out of about 133,000 Texans who have been tested for the virus. There are 1,176 Texans hospitalized because of COVID-19, according to the governor, 286 people in the state have died from the coronavirus and 2,269 Texans had previously tested positive but are now characterized as recovered. 

Nationally, more than 547,600 people have tested positive for COVID-19, 21,662 people have died and 32,988 have recovered as of Monday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A spiritual hotline has been formed for local residents to connect with faith-based leaders for prayer and support. The hotline is offered in English and Spanish and is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It can be reached at 979-361-5790.

“We know that it’s a challenging time for a lot of reasons, so we are grateful to our faith-based communities for rolling up their sleeves, taking calls and being available,” Sullivan said of the hotline.

The Brazos County Health District will have its next press conference to provide updates on COVID-19 Thursday at 4:30 p.m. with local medical officials.

