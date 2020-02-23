Each Wednesday at 8:15 a.m., Startup Aggieland’s offices in Texas A&M University’s Research Park host 1 Million Cups, a gathering of a few dozen people that includes time for coffee, conversation and networking. The weekly event also offers a presentation from a local entrepreneur or civic leader, followed by a question-and-answer session.
About 40 people gathered last Wednesday morning to celebrate the local group’s second anniversary. Attendees heard a presentation from SafeTech founder Caleb Holt in addition to the weekly coffee and conversation time.
Will Hayes, a financial adviser with Northwestern Mutual, helped launch the group locally in February 2018 after attending a 1 Million Cups event in Waco. He described the weekly gathering as “the front porch of the business community.”
“It is a free event every Wednesday morning, and it’s a safe place for entrepreneurs to share their stories,” Hayes said. He said that he is from Georgia and came to the Bryan-College Station area looking to network and build a community. He helped create 1 Million Cups locally, he said, to provide another space for innovators to connect.
Stephanie Powell, a brand strategist and owner of Stephanie Powell Creative, said she and her husband, Andrew, have been attending 1 Million Cups for about a month. They moved to the B-CS area last summer from the Dallas area. Andrew Powell is the founding partner of Continuum Lights and South.
“When we moved here, I was looking for a way to connect with other entrepreneurs and leaders in the community,” Stephanie Powell said. “Even if you don’t know anybody, this is a really welcoming environment. It’s easy to walk into — people are eager to engage.”
One Million Cups began in 2012 in Kansas City and now has branches in over 160 communities, according to its website. The organization is named for the notion that entrepreneurs discover solutions and engage with communities over a million cups of coffee, the site states.
What’s The Buzz Coffee Company provides the coffee for each meeting; owner Rodrigo Chavez described the “easygoing” gathering as a place where attendees look to help others succeed.
“One Million Cups provides a great chance to promote your business and do one-on-one meet-ups with business owners and other entrepreneurs,” Chavez said.
Joe “Skip” Mawad, 21, who is an A&M junior and CEO of Skip’s Custom Signs and Woodworking — as well as a walk-on linebacker on the A&M football team in addition to being a Marine reservist — attended last week’s gathering and said he has felt supported as a young business owner by the local 1 Million Cups group.
“I think this group represents what’s best about Bryan-College Station,” Mawad said. “Everyone is great to each other. Everybody is looking out for each other in the best of ways. Even if there’s a business that might overlap a little bit, people here are saying, ‘How can we as a community help each other out?’ ”
Matt Prochaska, president and CEO of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, said the BVEDC, along with BBVA, Startup Aggieland and What’s the Buzz Coffee, play a significant role in the leadership of the group.
“It’s a privilege every week because we hear from different companies, different leaders and we have longtime business leaders and people who are looking to start a business,” Prochaska said. “My favorite thing about 1 Million Cups is the last thing that’s asked every week. Every week we ask, ‘What can the community do for you?’ It’s great to have an organization that has institutionalized that in a positive way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.