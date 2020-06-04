Robert “Bob” Allen Epstein, who participated in the 1946 Corregidor Island Muster, died Tuesday in Houston.
He was 97.
A member of the class of 1944, Epstein was recognized by The Associated of Former Students in 2013 as a Distinguished Alumnus.
“Bob was a great Texas Aggie and an amazing person,” said Kathryn Greenwade, vice president of Texas A&M’s Association of Former Students. “... Bob is somebody that we have great admiration and respect for. He has done so much for Texas A&M and for the Association of Former Students.”
As a Texas A&M student, Epstein was first sergeant in the Corps of Cadets, battery commander of G Battery Coast Artillery and a Ross Volunteer, according to a biography provided by The Association of Former Students. He rose to the rank of captain while serving in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and served in both World War II and the Korean War. He was awarded the Bronze Star and six Battle Stars.
After he formally graduated in 1948, he spent many years with GEM Agencies, Inc., and founded his own risk management consulting company, Risktech, Inc. Epstein was involved in clubs and organizations throughout the Houston and Galveston areas, and was an active leading member of the Brotherhood of Congregation Beth Israel in Houston, the biography states.
He served on the board of directors for The Association of Former Students during the 1980s, and in 2003 served as president of the Sul Ross Group.
Epstein was a participant in the 1946 Corregidor Island Muster, where he is pictured amongst his fellow service members in front of a makeshift block-T flag. In a 2015 article in The Eagle, he said he drove across the island at the mouth of Manila Bay in the Philippines in a jeep to attend the Muster, and hadn’t missed one since. He returned in 2015 to Corregidor Island to help dedicate a memorial to Aggies who defended the island against a Japanese attack during World War II.
In 1942, The Eagle article explains, Aggie members of a United States fleet had been seeking refuge in the island’s tunnel system as they were fired upon by Japanese troops. Many were later trapped by the Japanese, along with their Filipino comrades, and forced into prisoner-of-war camps, the article states. Four years later, Epstein and other Aggie service members stationed in the same area surrounding Corregidor congregated to remember the captured and fallen brethren who had fought on the island before them. The 1946 group held an Aggie Muster service in front of a Corregidor tunnel.
As he got older, Epstein maintained his dedication to Texas A&M and its traditions. He was featured in an Association of Former Students video, in which he arranged for Muster with fellow Aggie veterans while the group was on an airplane, traveling for a Washington, D.C., trip.
“That was his idea to have Muster on an airplane,” Greenwade said. “He had planned to be a part of this honor flight. When he found out the dates, that they would be flying on April 21, and that several other Aggies would be in the group, he reached out to us and asked if we wanted to do a Muster in the air.”
He attended a Sul Ross Group reunion in College Station in March, Greenwade said. While he was there, he presented The Association of Former Students with his Aggie Ring, so that the Association could add it to a special collection they have on display for the Corregidor Muster of 1946. The ring had become too large for his fingers.
“We didn’t want him to be without an Aggie ring, so we made a ring of a smaller size he could wear,” Greenwade said.
His original class ring is currently on display at the Alumni Center on the Texas A&M campus, memorializing his legacy on campus.
“[Epstein] was always interested in the students,” Greenwade said. “He always took time to talk to them and hear about what they were doing at Texas A&M. His love for A&M was evident. It was a very big part of his life.”
Service information for Epstein has not yet been announced.
