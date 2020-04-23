Exotic lizard trapped in College Station neighborhood

David Heithoff, the owner of a nuisance wildlife franchise in College Station, caught this tegu monitor lizard last week in a lethal trap. The lizard had been living in a neighborhood off Rock Prairie Road.
A local wildlife expert caught an exotic lizard in a College Station neighborhood last week.
According to the College Station Police Department, officers responded April 14 to a home near Rock Prairie Elementary School. A resident reported seeing an alligator under the deck of the home. The resident was able to snap a picture of the animal, and police determined that the animal was more akin to a large, iguana-like lizard. The officers suggested the resident either attempt to trap the animal or contact animal control for assistance once COVID-19 adjustments to police department operations were lifted.
According to David Heithoff, franchise owner of Critter Control — College Station, the next call the resident made was to his nuisance-wildlife company that same day.
Heithoff said he receives two to three calls about large lizards each year, and usually the animal is identified as a hefty but common gecko species. When he arrived at the home that day, he was able to catch a glimpse of the lizard before it scurried off into the greenery.
“I’ve caught a lot of alligators — not around here, but a lot of alligators — and I’ve seen nothing like that,” he said.
Heithoff shared a picture of the lizard with a colleague, who identified it as a tegu monitor, a large lizard native to Argentina.
According to the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences website, a tegu monitor can grow up to 5 feet in length and can inhabit both agricultural and urban areas. They have been known to burrow, disturb crops and eat the eggs of other species.
“My research in that species is that they’re terrestrial, and they don’t go for water,” Heithoff said. “That backyard was really grown, and I’m not surprised that’s where the [tegu] chose to make its home.”
Heithoff suspects the animal had been released or escaped from its owner last year and made a home in the neighborhood surrounding the elementary school for several months. He noted that while this lizard looked too small to eat neighborhood pets, it did have a set of sharp teeth that could do damage.
“As far as wildlife goes, anything that is not indigenous to the area is harmful to local wildlife,” he said.
Heithoff set up live traps, but caught nothing but opossums. Last Thursday, he caught the 3-foot, 2-inch reptile in a lethal trap.
He said even if he had caught the tegu monitor alive, he likely would have euthanized it, as he did not believe many zoos would be likely to take the lizard in.
Heithoff said he was able to determine the lizard was a female full of eggs.
