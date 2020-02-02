Students, parents and other community members on Saturday explored what the Bryan school district has to offer in the third annual Bryan ISD Showcase as the event moved to Rudder High School.
After two years at SFA Middle School, the event had outgrown its original site. Just like previous years, each campus, program and most district departments had booths and demonstrations set up alongside community partners for guests to visit and learn more about.
“It’s really exciting to see all the people that are here,” Crockett Elementary School third grade teacher Susan Kremer said. “All the different things that people are performing. … It’s just so nice to showcase Bryan ISD.”
Even though she has been in the district for 13 years, Kremer said, she still sees programs she did not realize the district offered.
That is a sentiment shared by parents as well, district chief of staff Ginger Carrabine said.
“Several parents have said to me they came to just check it out because their kids are already enrolled; they already love Bryan, but they didn’t realize all that we offer as their children get older and the amount of choices they have,” she said. “That’s exciting.”
Mark McCall, Bryan school board president, said the event serves as a microcosm of a student’s education.
“As an elementary school student, I can literally, in five minutes, walk through and see at the intermediate school, the junior high, the high school, what programs they offer me and students at the next level,” he said. Some students might use the opportunity to explore the different opportunities before deciding what to do next year, he said.
Kremer noted the event also gives the students a chance to get in front of people and tell them what they have been working on.
Lizbeth Jimenez, a junior at Rudder High School, and Natalia Jones, a junior at Bryan High School, both showed what they have been able to do and accomplish in the AP Capstone and International Baccalaureate programs at their respective schools.
Jones said it was an amazing experience to bring her IB physics project on music to the showcase and tell others about the IB program.
“There is an opportunity for everybody in Bryan ISD,” Jimenez said. “There is no reason why someone shouldn’t be involved in their high school. There [are] just opportunities everywhere.”
Elena Scoggins, representing the Bryan Rotary Club, said she did not expect the event to be as big as it was. It gave her the chance to tell people what Rotary Club and other organizations do for the district, whether through scholarships or teacher grants.
“It’s not just for students to show off what Bryan ISD is doing, but it showcases all of the community,” AJ Renold, a Rotary Club member and executive director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas region, said. “… It really showcases Bryan.”
Renold was happy to see the turnout, saying it is important for students to see adults supporting them as they perform and demonstrate what they are learning.
Carrabine called this year “bigger and better,” saying she thought the 2020 event had the largest turnout of all three years.
The fine arts, CTE and gymnastics programs also had a larger presence with the event set up in the high school. The new location also made it so the advanced academics that are typically reserved for the Evening of Excellence could be part of the showcase this year.
“We’re excited to have both of those events under one roof on one day,” Carrabine said.
Bryan school board member Doug Wunneburger said he and other current and former board members are able to see the tangible effects of the decisions they made to approve policies or budget items to support certain programs.
In addition to showing off what the district has to offer, Rudder Principal Mario Bye said, he was happy to be the event’s host site because it gave him the chance to show off the school and its facilities, including the district’s gymnastics facility.
“It’s just been a great day, honestly, more than we imagined,” Carrabine said. “Looks like we found a new venue, unless we outgrow this.”
