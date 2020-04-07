There hasn’t been significant research and testing done on pets contracting COVID-19, but experts say not to stress about pets infecting humans or about ill humans making their pets sick.
It is a human-to-human disease, said Deb Zoran, a professor at Texas A&M University’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.
“With so many people in the world infected, if dogs or cats were a significant part of the epidemiologic chain of transmission, we would be seeing more evidence of animal-to-people transmission — and so far, there is no evidence of that,” Zoran said.
The cases of animals that have tested positive for COVID-19 include a cat in Belgium whose owner was ill with the virus. While the owner was home isolating, the cat developed respiratory signs and diarrhea. Even though the virus was found in the cat’s feces, and the cat had a brief illness, testing to prove that it was the same virus that infected the owner was not done, Zoran said.
“At this point, what we can say is that the virus was present in the cat’s body — possibly due to being in very close proximity to the owner, but we have no evidence that the cat was actually sick from the virus itself or that it was shedding the virus,” Zoran said. “This is based on statements released from the Belgium authorities to the American Veterinary Medical Association.”
As with the cat in Belgium, there were two dogs in Hong Kong whose owners were sick with the virus that tested positive for the virus in their mouths and noses, but neither dog showed any signs of illness, Zoran said.
A tiger that was being cared for by an infected person at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19. Several other lions and tigers at the zoo showed respiratory signs but are not being tested. The animals are recovering, Zoran said.
“Public health officials may decide to test certain animals, like this tiger, if they are showing signs of illness following exposure to infected people, but this is an evolving situation and we will have to wait and see,” Zoran said. “The key points remain — if you are sick, you should avoid contact with your pets. Isolate yourself from other people and your pets, and if you must care for your pet, try to reduce interactions with them, and wash your hands before and after contact, feeding, etc. Wearing a cloth mask or bandana may also help keep any virus in your breath or from sneezing and coughing off of your pets — just as with people. Finally, if you have any questions about your pet’s health, call your veterinarian — do not just show up, as the vet clinic needs to be prepared for your visit as well as for your pets.”
The most likely reason so few animals get infected by SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is because the virus is a new coronavirus that uses a specific receptor, ACE-2, to enter cells, Zoran said.
“This ACE receptor structure of dogs and cats is different from humans, so it is not as easy for the virus to enter their body,” Zoran said. “Although this particular virus appears to have mutated from a bat, it easily enters and replicates human cells and infects through human-to-human contact, not through animals to human spread. There are many different coronaviruses that affect animals, and as veterinarians we have dealt with these viruses in both dogs and cats, but they are different clades, or families, of the virus, and they cause different types of diseases in our pets than the SARS-CoV2 is causing in humans.”
It’s also important to understand that with an emerging pandemic like this, all the scientific information is developing rapidly, so keeping up-to-date on pet information with reliable sources like the AVMA at avma.org or the World Organisation for Animal Health at OIE.int is crucial, said Kate Creevy, associate professor of small animal internal medicine at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine.
Creevy said it’s possible, but not likely, that pets could transmit the disease on their bodies. For example, a dog of a sick person could get the virus on itself if it is licks a person that is sick or sniffs the ground where a person has sneezed or coughed, then walks into a different room and gets that virus onto a different person by carrying the disease on their fur or in their nose or mouth.
“There have been no reports in the world that this has happened — that a person got sick from a lick of a dog or cat, but it’s possible, so it’s just smart to be very careful,” Creevy said.
Creevy recommends planning ahead for pet owners who live alone and may not be able to care for their pet should they get ill.
“Animal hospitals or boarding kennels may not be open right now, so finding a family member who would be willing to care for your pet would be a smart plan to make. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that, but it’s good to plan ahead.”
It is best to bathe the pet if that can be safely done before taking the pet to another household to remove any virus from the coat. Cats should be wiped down with a water moistened cloth as best as possible, Zoran said.
“You’re not killing the virus with a bath, but you’re removing it from the pet’s coat,” Zoran said. “The person performing the bath should wear face protection — goggles or protective eye wear and a mask — to prevent the water spray from getting into your eyes or mouth. We recommend using very low pressure and low volume water to help prevent the water from aerosolizing any virus that may be there. And, if the dog or cat is resistant to bathing, then simply wipe the coat with a wet cloth.”
Veterinarians at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences have been bathing or wiping the pets admitted to the hospital of people who have reported COVID-19 symptoms in an effort to protect the staff and make hospital care less stressful for both the pet and the caregivers, Zoran said.
“There is no question that we all need to take care to follow the CDC guidelines to help us all stay safe and reduce our risk of getting sick,” Zoran said. “Our pets are important parts of our lives, but if we get sick, it is best if we let our healthy family members or friends take care of our furry friends until we get well.”
The weather has been gorgeous.
of popsicles.
It's my 15th birthday.
I am getting to hang out at my home.
I get to ride my bike today.
I'm going to be a big cousin.
I'm spending time with family and friends.
I love the agriculture industry.
I'm eating food.
I got to show my heifer this week.
BCR Ventures put on an awesome event for the youth.
I'm just happy to be here.
I get to come home and visit my family.
It's spring break.
I'm watching my future daughter-in-law at the rodeo.
I'm happy to be back in Texas visiting my mom.
My heifer looks good.
It's spring break.
I'm hoping to win a BTHO Coronavirus buckle.
We're at the last Aggie men's home basketball game and it's been such an exciting season.
My school's basketball team made it to state.
College Station High School is at the state championships.
Our girls made it to the state championship game.
All the donors at Exploration Day are having the best day ever.
I'm about to graduate.
I get to spend my day with 42 amazing kids.
It is a beautiful day.
I'm watching my first track meet at A&M.
I get to watch track.
My kids and grandkids are all here for the track meet.
I'm at Texas A&M making my parents proud.
I made a 100 on my quiz today.
I'm a student at A&M.
The Aggies know how to do layups.
It's my last semester of college.
I love ice cream.
It's my first winter in Texas in 81 years.
The Aggies are winning.
I got a plant.
I get the opportunity to educate fellow students about a healthy diet.
I'm a successful real estate photographer.
I'm front row for basketball.
Good friends and free shirts.
It's $1 weenie night.
I get to watch Aggie basketball with all my friends.
BigShots Golf Aggieland is coming to town.
I'm helping CSISD fund summer camp for children.
I attended the Four Chaplains Memorial.
I have a new granddaughter coming.
I got to see my best friend from high school.
I'm seeing Daniel Tiger with my granddaughters.
I have good friends and a good community
I'm blessed.
I am chatting with my friend about something funny.
I am working my first performance as a MSC OPAS manager.
I got snacks.
A&M is going to win this game.
I'm going to Breakaway tonight and God is good
I'm spending time with my sister.
I'm having fun with my mom right now,
I'm laughing with a friend about something a professor did.
It's great to be an Aggie.
I am in town for an overnight with the Corps of Cadets.
I'm playing with my friends.
It's a good day.
God blessed me with great people.
The weather is warming up.
It's been a good day.
We're off of school today.
I get to spend time with my daughter
I'm home.
We are registering people to vote.
I get to spend time with my mom in the beautiful weather.
I love my school.
I'm taking pictures with my friend Kennedy.
Because it's the first day back for slackline Friday in Academic Plaza.
I'm back with my Aggie community and friends.
Rudder girls' basketball is 22-2.
I'm starting off a good year.
Because I'm learning about history.
I'm graduating in May.
There was no line to pick up my textbooks.
I celebrated my birthday on Dec. 31.
I'm glad to be back teaching kids in school.
I'm reliving the '80s.
I had a good Christmas break.
I'm cute.
It's the new year.
I love Rudder basketball.
Because I'm getting to learn more about and honor our past president.
I'm at Reed Arena.
Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State at the bowl game.
I'm blessed.
It's bowl season.
The Lady Cougars won the championship at the Aggieland Invitational tournament.
I got a break off from school.
My sister is in town.
I'm in town visiting my family for Christmas.
I've got one semester left of high school.
I love the Christmas season and spending time with family and friends.
I'm going to see 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' today.
I'm happy to work at the food bank.
It is a beautiful day outside.
It's Christmastime.
I'm enjoying my new school.
I can run really fast.
The Green Bay Packers beat the Bears on Sunday.
It's almost Christmas.
I live in the greatest place in America.
I just finished my first semester as an Aggie.
I'm with my friends.
I'm going snowboarding soon for the very first time.
It's Christmastime.
I got a new pair of pink Crocs.
I made a 100% on my final.
I’m going to have a great dinner tonight.
I made it through the semester.
It's Christmastime.
I didn't have to cook today.
My children and grandchildren are here visiting.
I'm here in College Station with my family.
The weather's so nice.
My three grandchildren are in town.
Santa Claus is coming to town.
It's almost Christmas.
The holiday season is here.
I get to see my nine-month-old niece this weekend.
I'm making people's bellies not hungry anymore.
I love the books at TAMU Press.
I love making people happy.
God is good.
It's all about the little things.
My professor canceled class.
I finally got a new pair of boots.
I'm thankful to be giving back.
I'm just happy.
I'm having a really great day.
The semester's almost over.
I hate the cold weather but I love being warm.
I love my teacup poodle.
I'm an Aggie.
I get to see hundreds of children's smiling faces every day.
I like beating Dad when we play Minecraft.
It's Veterans Day, and I'm a vet. Happy Veterans Day from one vet to all of you others out there.
I'm happy to be taking part in this year's UIL oral reading competition.
I have awesome band students.
You have to stay positive when exams are coming up.
I love my dogs like they were my children.
A smile is the best way to start the day.
I love my great students.
I have the best co-workers.
I have an amazing family.
I got my braces off.
I got 10 hours of sleep last night.
God is awesome.
I'm kicking butt in fantasy basketball.
I watched three good movies this weekend.
I enjoy where I work.
I've made progress playing the guitar.
I just got an "A" on an exam.
I get to work with my friends.
I'm going to the Ren fest.
I get to work with amazing colleagues.
God has blessed me with a wonderful family.
I get to hang out with my students.
I'm with a friend picking out pumpkins to paint.
It's starting to feel like fall.
I'm getting off work soon.
I just moved here from up north.
I'm with my sister-in-law.
We don't have Shy-Anne practice.
I finished all my tests this week.
I chipped a hole-in-one during practice.
I'm a fightin' Texas Aggie.
I don't have any food on my teeth.
It's beautiful weather outside.
The Aggies are gonna whip Alabama.
I'm having lunch with my boyfriend.
It's fall season.
I'm learning about Young Living essential oils.
I'm in Downtown Bryan with friends.
I'm partying with some of my favorite old co-workers.
I'm hanging out with my kid.
All the good music in Texas.
I live in Bryan.
I just got a free cookie on my first night working at Reed Arena.
I'm going home this weekend.
We play Arkansas this weekend.
God is good.
I'm ready to tackle this naval science exam.
I'm visiting the newly renovated Larry J. Ringer Library.
