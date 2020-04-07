There hasn’t been significant research and testing done on pets contracting COVID-19, but experts say not to stress about pets infecting humans or about ill humans making their pets sick.

It is a human-to-human disease, said Deb Zoran, a professor at Texas A&M University’s College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences.

“With so many people in the world infected, if dogs or cats were a significant part of the epidemiologic chain of transmission, we would be seeing more evidence of animal-to-people transmission — and so far, there is no evidence of that,” Zoran said.

The cases of animals that have tested positive for COVID-19 include a cat in Belgium whose owner was ill with the virus. While the owner was home isolating, the cat developed respiratory signs and diarrhea. Even though the virus was found in the cat’s feces, and the cat had a brief illness, testing to prove that it was the same virus that infected the owner was not done, Zoran said.  

“At this point, what we can say is that the virus was present in the cat’s body — possibly due to being in very close proximity to the owner, but we have no evidence that the cat was actually sick from the virus itself or that it was shedding the virus,” Zoran said. “This is based on statements released from the Belgium authorities to the American Veterinary Medical Association.”

As with the cat in Belgium, there were two dogs in Hong Kong whose owners were sick with the virus that tested positive for the virus in their mouths and noses, but neither dog showed any signs of illness, Zoran said.

A tiger that was being cared for by an infected person at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for COVID-19. Several other lions and tigers at the zoo showed respiratory signs but are not being tested. The animals are recovering, Zoran said.

“Public health officials may decide to test certain animals, like this tiger, if they are showing signs of illness following exposure to infected people, but this is an evolving situation and we will have to wait and see,” Zoran said. “The key points remain — if you are sick, you should avoid contact with your pets. Isolate yourself from other people and your pets, and if you must care for your pet, try to reduce interactions with them, and wash your hands before and after contact, feeding, etc. Wearing a cloth mask or bandana may also help keep any virus in your breath or from sneezing and coughing off of your pets — just as with people. Finally, if you have any questions about your pet’s health, call your veterinarian — do not just show up, as the vet clinic needs to be prepared for your visit as well as for your pets.”

The most likely reason so few animals get infected by SARS-CoV2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is because the virus is a new coronavirus that uses a specific receptor, ACE-2, to enter cells, Zoran said.

“This ACE receptor structure of dogs and cats is different from humans, so it is not as easy for the virus to enter their body,” Zoran said. “Although this particular virus appears to have mutated from a bat, it easily enters and replicates human cells and infects through human-to-human contact, not through animals to human spread. There are many different coronaviruses that affect animals, and as veterinarians we have dealt with these viruses in both dogs and cats, but they are different clades, or families, of the virus, and they cause different types of diseases in our pets than the SARS-CoV2 is causing in humans.”

It’s also important to understand that with an emerging pandemic like this, all the scientific information is developing rapidly, so keeping up-to-date on pet information with reliable sources like the AVMA at avma.org or the World Organisation for Animal Health at OIE.int is crucial, said Kate Creevy, associate professor of small animal internal medicine at Texas A&M’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

Creevy said it’s possible, but not likely, that pets could transmit the disease on their bodies. For example, a dog of a sick person could get the virus on itself if it is licks a person that is sick or sniffs the ground where a person has sneezed or coughed, then walks into a different room and gets that virus onto a different person by carrying the disease on their fur or in their nose or mouth.

“There have been no reports in the world that this has happened — that a person got sick from a lick of a dog or cat, but it’s possible, so it’s just smart to be very careful,” Creevy said.

Creevy recommends planning ahead for pet owners who live alone and may not be able to care for their pet should they get ill.

“Animal hospitals or boarding kennels may not be open right now, so finding a family member who would be willing to care for your pet would be a smart plan to make. Hopefully it doesn’t come to that, but it’s good to plan ahead.”

It is best to bathe the pet if that can be safely done before taking the pet to another household to remove any virus from the coat. Cats should be wiped down with a water moistened cloth as best as possible, Zoran said.

“You’re not killing the virus with a bath, but you’re removing it from the pet’s coat,” Zoran said. “The person performing the bath should wear face protection — goggles or protective eye wear and a mask — to prevent the water spray from getting into your eyes or mouth. We recommend using very low pressure and low volume water to help prevent the water from aerosolizing any virus that may be there. And, if the dog or cat is resistant to bathing, then simply wipe the coat with a wet cloth.”

Veterinarians at the Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences have been bathing or wiping the pets admitted to the hospital of people who have reported COVID-19 symptoms in an effort to protect the staff and make hospital care less stressful for both the pet and the caregivers, Zoran said.

“There is no question that we all need to take care to follow the CDC guidelines to help us all stay safe and reduce our risk of getting sick,” Zoran said. “Our pets are important parts of our lives, but if we get sick, it is best if we let our healthy family members or friends take care of our furry friends until we get well.”

