Everything was set for Ashley Tonnesen’s March 20 wedding. The invitations were sent, the vendors were in order and the venue had been reserved.
But about a week before the big day, invitees started backing out — not wanting to travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At first, we thought people were being ridiculous,” said Tonnesen, who is a franchise co-owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes in College Station. “We figured we’d miss a few people, but whatever.”
Then, things escalated and the guest list started shrinking rapidly, including Tonnesen’s grandmother. It wasn’t until the day before the wedding that Tonnesen called it off.
“By that time, most people who were flying into town already decided they weren’t going to make it — it was definitely a last-minute decision,” Tonnesen said. “I don’t think anyone expected [the pandemic] to be as serious as it turned out. It was a lot of work of going through our list and making sure we told everyone it was canceled. That was probably the most stressful part of the first 48 hours.”
The most difficult part of postponing the wedding has been letting go of the date that she and her fiancé, Michael Swansey, have had on their minds for months, Tonnesen said.
“You’re really looking forward to that date, and when it doesn’t come to fruition — that’s really disappointing,” she said. “We were so excited to be married on that date, but we just get to be engaged a little longer.”
The wedding is still happening in the same venue in Galveston but in October.
“It seems like the main thing we lost was the date and our excitement, but in hindsight, we are just happy not to be directly affected,” Tonnesen said. “We are healthy, and I think about the people who are missing stuff that can’t be done again. ... I feel for people who can’t reschedule their big events. Ours is a celebration that we can do at a later time.”
Logistically, it hasn’t been too hard to push everything back, Tonnesen said. She was able to book the same venue, and fortunately the food vendor delayed ordering food because of the possibility of cancellation, so Tonnesen didn’t lose money on either of those deposits.
“Thankfully vendors have been so kind and understanding,” Tonnesen said.
Tonnesen’s outdoor island-themed wedding in Galveston with approximately 180 guests is now a fall wedding instead of a springtime one, but in general, the wedding will be about the same, Tonnesen said.
“It’s funny — March 20 was terrible weather, so that made me feel much more at ease about moving the date,” Tonnesen said. “In all seriousness, we are so lucky both of us are healthy while people are dealing with much more severe consequences.”
