The Brazos County Community Emergency Operations Center has been used in the past to coordinate responses to hurricanes, tornados and fires, but the coronavirus pandemic is new territory for representatives from the county, the cities of Bryan and College Station, law enforcement officials and first responders, university and health officials, and others.
Jim Stewart, chief deputy for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, has been a member of the CEOC since its inception in 2007 and serves as the lead for Brazos County on the response team, participating in video conferences with other team members at least twice daily.
The group collaborates on COVID-19 data, contingency planning for health care needs, allocating shared funding and acquiring needed materials. A major goal of the CEOC is obtaining more supplies for first responders and for health care facilities, Stewart said.
Stewart said local jurisdictions are better prepared to respond to the pandemic as a unit rather than independently.
“This is really an unprecedented event,” he said. “We have not faced anything like this, ever.”
Tabletop exercises conducted over the years by CEOC members have helped prepare for the pandemic, with some adjustments, Stewart said.
With a fire or major weather event, typically a police or fire department will establish an incident command post with an incident commander from that department, while the CEOC will provide backup and additional resources, Stewart said.
“In this case, the CEOC is incident commander as well as incident provider,” he said.
The CEOC members also partner with the Brazos Valley Council of Governments and with a coalition of multiple local nonprofits known as the Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster. Though the CEOC does not answer community questions directly via United Way of the Brazos Valley’s 211 help line, it does provide 211 operators with relevant information to relay to callers. While the CEOC’s reach to other Brazos Valley counties is somewhat limited, as counties either oversee their own public health districts or else report to the state, the CEOC does not operate without consideration of the whole Brazos Valley, Stewart said.
“We talk about the region because most of the medical facilities, with the exception of some small ones in Washington County, are here [in Brazos County],” he said. “So when we talk numbers, we talk about 360,000 people — not just the people in Brazos County.”
For more information on the CEOC, visit brazosceoc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.