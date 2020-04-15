...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HOUSTON/GALVESTON HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING
FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS...
NAVASOTA RIVER NEAR NORMANGEE AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN TEXAS...
BRAZOS...GRIMES...MADISON
FOR NAVASOTA RIVER AT NORMANGEE, MINOR FLOODING IS FORECASTED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PERSONS ARE URGED TO STAY AWAY FROM THE RIVER UNTIL WATER LEVELS RECEDE.
MOTORISTS SHOULD AVOID ANY WATER COVERED ROADS AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE.
LIVESTOCK AND EQUIPMENT SHOULD REMAIN OUT OF THE FLOOD PLAIN FOR THE NEXT FEW
DAYS.
STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR OTHER NEWS SOURCES FOR FURTHER UPDATES.
&&
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HOUSTON/GALVESTON HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR
THE NAVASOTA RIVER NEAR NORMANGEE.
* FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELED.
* AT 0900 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.3 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 15.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE
TO NEAR 15.5 FEET BY AFTER MIDNIGHT TOMORROW. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD
STAGE BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING.
* AT 15.0 FEET...MINOR LOWLAND FLOODING BEGINS AS WATER ESCAPES THE MAIN CHANNEL
AND INUNDATES THE FLOOD PLAIN.
&&
FLOOD OBSERVED FORECAST 6 AM
LOCATION STAGE STAGE DAY TIME THU FRI SAT SUN
NAVASOTA RIVER
NORMANGEE 15.0 14.3 WED 09 AM 15.4 14.8 14.4 13.4
&&
1 of 3
Bridget Mais is the owner of Learning Express Toys in College Station. While many stores have had to temporarily shut their doors, Mais has adapted her business by continuing to serve customers who place orders by phone or online and by offering curbside pickup.
Bridget Mais, owner of Learning Express Toys in College Station, puts together Easter gift baskets for customers on Monday, April 6, 2020. While many stores have had to temporarily shut their doors, Mais has adapted her business by continuing to serve customers who place orders by phone or online and by offering curbside pickup.
Bridget Mais places a stuffed giraffe beside the curbside pickup sign at her store, Learning Express Toys, on Monday, April 6, 2020. While many stores have had to temporarily shut their doors, Mais has adapted her business by continuing to serve customers who place orders by phone or online and by offering curbside pickup.
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie
Share your story
We’re looking for stories of area residents and business owners who are adapting to life during the COVID-19 pandemic. To share your story, email news@theeagle.com.
Learning Express Toys of College Station, once filled with the sound of children laughing and playing, is now quiet. Too quiet, owner Bridget Mais said.
“One of the most important aspects of my store is the interaction our staff has with families and the kiddos,” Mais said. “We open everything up to play and test out; the kiddos love it. I miss seeing the littles visit us and smile ear-to-ear when playing with a toy or sitting to hear a story or crafting. This unprecedented event that is occurring has impacted the soul of my store — the experience, the touching, sound and feeling a person gets as soon as they walk into my store.”
Mais opened Learning Express Toys of College Station almost two years ago after teaching for eight years in Huntsville and Magnolia. Now she’s using her teaching experience to do what she can to connect with her customer base electronically.
“Using technology is the one and only way that we can still be there to provide a magical experience for the littles,” Mais said.
Mais is doing Facebook Live events that include her dressed up as Peppa Pig having a tea party with a story time, or as the Easter Bunny providing a virtual scavenger egg hunt or throwing a dance party. The events are about 30 minutes, begin around 11 a.m., are broadcast from the store and include a learning aspect, she said. Even though they are live events, they can be viewed any time.
For the children who complete the scavenger egg hunt, through a PDF that can be downloaded on the Facebook page, Mais is rewarding them when her store’s doors open again with prizes.
“I feel it’s my duty right now to be there for the community,” Mais said. “I get calls all the time. Parents and grandparents need things to keep the kiddos busy. Yes, they could probably pop online and get something online, but they need someone to answer ‘Why is this workbook good? What can I do for my child being home all day?’ They need that voice; they need that guidance. I can say, ‘Here’s what else you can do with this toy.’ I’m putting on my teaching hat and showing how the toy could go beyond just playing it and why it’s important to play — there is a benefit to playing.”
Along with providing curbside toy delivery, Mais is also offering products from the store and birthday gift packages that can be picked up. The process is no-contact and safe, Mais said.
As much as Mais is doing to keep her business going while the doors are closed, she’s not making enough to pay her vendors. Luckily, everyone is being more forgiving, she said. She’s also doing all she can to keep her staff of eight employed.
“I want to make sure they are taken care of; they are family,” Mais said. “I have a special team, and I adore them. I haven’t had to let anyone go. I don’t take pay. So, I just want to be there for my team and for my community as best as I can.”
Mais’ employees are helping manage the newer aspect of the business, which is answering all the social media messages from Facebook, Instagram, live events and old-fashioned phone calls and emails, which requires a lot of organization, Mais said.
“I want people to know we are open in some capacity,” Mais said. “We are open, even though we are not open.”
