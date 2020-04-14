Park Cleaners in College Station, which opened in 1951, relies heavily on business from Texas A&M, owner Ben Liles said: students and faculty members who need clothes cleaned for graduations, formal interviews and career fairs, and members of the Corps of Cadets needing to keep their uniforms in top shape.

But now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, students are gone, and faculty members don’t need to dress up to teach classes from home.

Liles, who bought the business from his father in 1986, said he has a few customers not related to the university, but they aren’t going to weddings or church or cruises, so his business and revenue have dramatically diminished.

“It’s created a lot of uncertainty in everyone. It’s an emotional time,” Liles said.

Liles has had to cut back his nine employees’ hours and had to let one part-time employee go. These are longtime employees. One of them has been with the business for 39 years.

“The newest employee I have has been here five years; everyone else has 12 years or more,” Liles said. “They are like family.”

Liles said he is doing what he can to avoid laying off his employees. He has filed for federal small business relief grants and has dipped into his savings to pay bills. He has also applied for the Paycheck Protection Program to see if he can get money to pay his employees even if they aren’t working. 

“Everything you apply for, you have to wait and see,” Liles said. “I’m not sure how long that will take to get the help we need. I’ve filed for grants, but those kind of things are very unnerving because you don’t know if you’re going to get the help you need.”

Liles said he is hopeful that his regular customers and the business that he has built for decades will return. The long, uncertain road ahead is disheartening, he said.

He also said he feels for the newer businesses that have debt and have no savings to weather this storm.

“Thank goodness we are an older business,” he said.

