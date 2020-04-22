College Station woman learns to sew to make face masks

MediSpa & Salon owner Kim Maracchini and her friend, Trong Nguyen, made nearly 400 face masks that were donated to area nursing homes and rehabiltation hospitals.

 Via Kim Maracchini

Without customers at MediSpa & Salon, owner Kim Maracchini wanted to do something to help the community.

She was inspired by others who were making face masks for health care workers and decided it was a project worth tackling, even though she had never sewn before and didn’t own a sewing machine.

“On YouTube, they say it’s easy, but for me it wasn’t easy because I had never done it before, so the masks may not be 100% perfect, but they still look OK,” Maracchini said.

Last week, with the help of her friend, Trong Nguyen, Maracchini sewed about 380 masks that she donated to area nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.

Some of the masks are made from a dress that Maracchini recently purchased. She cut it up to use instead of the elastic to go around the ears because the material was soft and stretchy. When they started running out of the dress material, they found one of Nguyen’s dresses with the same material and cut that up as well.

“A hospice worker told me, ‘I love your masks; they are so comfortable,’ ” Maracchini said. “She said the fabric was fabulous and doesn’t hurt her ears when she has to wear a mask all day.”

The College Station resident said the project was one way to stay busy until she finds out when she will be able to reopen her business.

“If they say I can’t open until June or [the] end of May, and I have free time, I will do more to help out the community,” she said.

When Maracchini first found out she had to close MediSpa & Salon, she was shocked. She didn’t know how she would be able to afford rent or expenses. She believes, though, that the government is doing what it can to help small businesses, and she has faith.

“I still haven’t received any benefits, but I have faith in God,” Maracchini said. “I told my husband, who is stressed, that if we do the right thing, God will take care of us. We have to have faith in him.”

Maracchini is also focusing on what she is grateful for during this time of sheltering in place.

“We are blessed that we have a home we can stay in, that we have TV to watch, food to eat and still be able to go grocery shopping,” she said. “I told my co-workers that if it wasn’t a virus, it could have been a hurricane or tsunami where you wouldn’t have been able to stay in your house, where you could lose everything. We still have all our furniture, our food. I have to think like that to feel better.”

