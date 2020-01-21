We Shall Overcome, a musical and spoken word tribute to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., will be presented by MSC OPAS at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in Rudder Auditorium.
Tickets are on sale now for $20 or $10 for students. They are available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower on the Texas A&M campus. They also are available online at MSCOPAS.org or by phone at 979-845-1234.
The multi-genre recording artist Damien Sneed will be joined by Texas A&M’s Voices of Praise and the Prairie View A&M University Choir. Sneed is the recipient of the Sphinx Medal of Excellence, presented to emerging black and Latino leaders in classical music. Sneed also works in a variety of other music genres and has worked with Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and Jessye Norman.
We Shall Overcome, A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will feature a variety of music from across the African American experience, from traditional and modern gospel to classical to jazz. Included will be the music of Wynton Marsalis, Duke Ellington, Nina Simone. Donny Hathaway, Franklin and Wonder, among others.
The music will be interspersed with selection from King’s recorded speeches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.