Fifteen things to do this weekend around Bryan-College Station

This weekend features Little Women, 50 Men Who Can Cook, soul food and blues, Daniel the Tiger and everything in between. For more events, check out the events calendar.
• StageCenter Theatre presents Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women at 218 N. Bryan Ave., Bryan, Thursday through Saturday. The play begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 or $12 for seniors or students. For tickets, visit https://stagecenter.saffire.com/p/tickets--deals.
• 50 Men Who Can Cook will be Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo. The event, hosted by the College Station ISD Educational Foundation, features local community leaders showcasing their culinary skills. For more information or for tickets, visit givetokids.csisd.org/events/50-men-who-can-cook.
• The Lincoln Recreation Center presents Soul Food & Blues Night on Friday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. All ages are invited to enjoy food for the soul and a live performance by Mi’Chel Rose. The menu will feature fried chicken, beef tips and rice, loaded mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, yams, greens, cornbread, peach cobbler and tea. The cost is $10 for one-meat plate and $15 for two-meat plate. For more information, visit cstx.gov/lincolncenter.
• X-Treme Team Roping presents the Brazos Valley Classic Friday through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/761191331055510/.
• MSC OPAS presents We Shall Overcome featuring Damien Sneed on Friday at 7:30 p.m. inside Rudder Auditorium. Inspired by the words of Martin Luther King Jr., the event is a celebration of music from across the African American music traditions that electrified generations of civil rights activists. Tickets are $20 or $10 for students. For more information, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
• Mike Ryan is performing inside Hurricane Harry’s on Friday at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit harrys.bcsclubs.com.
• Downtown Bryan presents First Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. The event features free concerts, shops staying open late and artist demonstrations. The event is free and family friendly. Daniel Tiger will be at the KAMU tent on Main Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Get your picture taken and enjoy some PBS Kids treats and activities. Also, the Brazos Valley All Star Band will perform a free concert at Grand Stafford Theater at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit downtownbryan.com.
• The Clara B. Mounce Public Library is hosting a Teddy Bear Pajama Storytime on Friday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Treats and crafts will be provided after the story. Teddy bears and pajamas are welcome. For more information, visit bcslibrary.org/events.
• The Texas A&M softball team plays UT Arlington on Friday at 3 p.m. and on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. The Aggies also play Abilene Christian on Saturday at noon and on Sunday at 12:15 p.m. at Davis Diamond, 851 Penberthy Blvd. For more information, visit 12thman.com.
• The Conscious Cooperative Holistic Fair on Saturday at the Brazos Center is an event for the whole family. It will feature holistically minded people promoting their products, services and modalities. Admission is $3. There will be more than 65 vendors. For more information, visit www.brazosconscious.org.
• Larry J. Ringer Library presents Family Movies: UglyDolls on Saturday at 2 p.m. The free family-friendly film is a recent animated film rated PG. For more information, visit bcslibrary.org/events.
• The Southside Social Club presents Southside Shopping Winter Market on Saturday at 1551 Greens Prairie Road W., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market features more than 30 local vendors. There will also be kid activities, food trucks and yard games. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/453524801981130.
• The Blue Moon Light Sky Full Moon 5K at Royalty Pecan Farms is Saturday at 8 p.m. Run under the full moon on the trails. There will also be a moon-themed post-race party with refreshments and snacks. For more information, find the event on raceroster.com.
• The St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish is celebrating World Marriage Day with a dance on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. The evening features dancing and dinner. Tickets are $75 per couple. Sign up by Monday at https://www.facebook.com/events/1855551737923188.
• The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra presents Broberg & Beethoven on Sunday at 11 a.m. inside Rudder Theatre. The performance features Kenny Broberg, 2017 Cliburn Silver Medalist, interpreting the Emperor Concerto. Tickets are $45 for general admission or $16 for students. For tickets, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu.
