Fifteen things to do this weekend around Bryan-College Station

This Valentine’s Day weekend is full of things to do for couples, families and even those who want to celebrate their singleness together. Also, the Harlem Globetrotters are coming to town and Darwin Day celebrates biology. For more events, check out the events calendar.
• The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to College Station for the Pushing The Limits World Tour Live on Friday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. The show features new high-flying dunks, hilarious stunts and family fun. Tickets range from $18 to $90.
• The Texas A&M Ecology and Evolutionary Biology program presents Darwin Day on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at 660 Raymond Stotzer Parkway. The free program celebrates all things biology. The event features biological displays, booth exhibits, biology education and live animals. There will also be art competitions, prizes and activities.
• The city of College Station is hosting Trail of Lights: Date Night on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park. The celebration of love will feature food trucks, gift vendors, music, a dance floor and lights on the trails. Guests may bring their own refreshments, but glass containers are not allowed. The event is free to attend.
• A Valentine’s Day Social for seniors at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Friday is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will feature food, entertainment, door prizes, speakers and more.
• Aggieland Safari presents a special after-hours experience: Valentine’s Day at the Zoo on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. The event features twilight walks through the Adventure Zoo by lantern, food and beverages, giraffe feeding, petting zoo access and more. The event is for families or couples. Admission is $15 for adults, $12. 75 for children. For more information, visit aggielandsafari.com/valentines-day.
• The annual Astin Mansion Valentine’s Day Dinner on Friday features a candlelit dinner with five courses catered by D’Vine Cuisine. Complimentary bar and select spirits are included with dinner tickets. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 pm. Dinner tables are set for two, special seating arrangements are available upon request. Tickets begin at $95.
• Grand Stafford Theater presents Emo Prom Valentine’s Day 2020 on Friday at 8 p.m. The event will have door prizes, a DJ, a photo booth and the chance to be emo with others. Tickets are $5.
• The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley presents Daddy Daughter Dance 2020 on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Brazos Center. The ballroom will be transformed into a girl’s dream with appearances from princesses, crafts, activities and a photo booth. The event will feature a dinner, desserts, snacks and dancing. Tickets are $150 per daddy-daughter couple and each additional daughter is $25.
• Parker McCollum is performing at Hurricane Harry’s at 9 p.m. For tickets, visit harrys.bcsclubs.com.
• The Texas A&M baseball team will play against the Miami of Ohio Redhawks on Friday at noon and 6:30 p.m. inside Olsen Field of at Blue Bell Park. Also, the Texas A&M women’s tennis team will play McNeese at 6 p.m. at Mitchell Tennis Center. The Texas A&M softball team will play Lamar at 3 p.m. and St. John’s at 5:15 p.m. at Davis Diamond. The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will play Illinois at 1 p.m. at Mitchell Tennis Center. For tickets, visit 12thman.com.
• Texas Mounted Shooters presents February Freeze Out Friday through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit https://www.cmsaevents.com/events/event.php?id=10458.
• The annual Run For Your Love Color Run event will be on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Davidson Creek Park in Caldwell. The 5K is $30 and the Kid’s 1-Mile is $25. For more information, visit https://z-m-www.facebook.com/events/812475042524138/.
• The Aggie softball team will play Lamar at 12:15 p.m. and Binghamton at 3 p.m. The Texas A&M Men’s basketball team will take on Georgia inside Reed Arena at 2:30 p.m. and the Texas A&M baseball team play Miami of Ohio at 2 p.m. at Blue Bell Park. For more information, visit 12thman.com.
• The Home and Garden Expo at the Brazos County Expo Complex is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The expo attracts attendees interested in products that will enhance their homes and gardens. Seminars on landscaping, home remodeling and more are included in the price of the ticket. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for kids 12 and under. For more information, visit https://www.gbvbuilders.org/home-garden-expo.
• The Texas A&M softball team will play St. John’s on Sunday at 11:15 a.m. at Davis Diamond. The Texas A&M baseball team will play Miami of Ohio at noon inside Blue Bell Park. For tickets, visit 12thman.com.
