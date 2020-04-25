The cause of a fire at a Texas A&M University poultry sciences building was under investigation Friday.
A Texas A&M official said Friday morning’s fire at the Poultry Science Environment Residence in the 1200 block of F.M. 2818 near Luther Street in College Station was confined to a single room. No people were injured, and the number of birds killed was still being determined Friday afternoon.
The facility had not returned to operation Friday afternoon, the official said.
