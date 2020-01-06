No one was seriously injured Sunday in a fire that displaced residents from a Bryan apartment complex.

Officials said the fire started early Sunday morning at the Oaks of Villa Maria at 1305 W. Villa Maria Road.

The fire destroyed nine apartments and damaged another, authorities said. All of the residents were able to make it to safety, and several pets were rescued from the fire.

College Station fire crews assisted the Bryan Fire Department in battling the blaze.

Fire investigators remained at the apartment complex for much of the day Sunday. A cause of the fire had not been determined Sunday night.

The Red Cross was working to help residents displaced by the fire.

