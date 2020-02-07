Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a house east of Kurten on Thursday afternoon before the structure could be destroyed, officials said.
According to Brazos County VFD Precinct 3 Chief Jason Ware, firefighters were dispatched to a home on Wrong Road just east of Kurten and Oakland Lake at around 2:45 p.m. The single-family home received moderate smoke and fire damage, but first responders were able to extinguish the blaze before the house could be destroyed. The fire was under control within 20 minutes.
No injuries were reported. Ware said the fire has been ruled accidental.
