With shelter-in-place orders lifted statewide Friday, a handful of businesses in Downtown Bryan opened their doors to the public as part of May’s First Friday event.
While those who gathered didn’t match the normal bustling crowds the event usually draws, those who were out expressed gratitude for the small step toward normalcy.
Downtown Elixir on South Main Street maintained a steady crowd as the sun began to set over the LaSalle hotel Friday. Though the business was not able to open its speakeasy parlor, customers were allowed into the restaurant. Downtown Elixir manager Caleb Belton explained that the staff had taken steps to ensure they were following social distancing guidelines, limiting tables available and spreading them six feet apart.
Belton said Downtown Elixir had not been one of those restaurants who remained partially open during March and April for take-out and delivery service.
“It was not good for anyone’s mental health; not even the money aspect of it, but just not socializing for that long,” he said, noting that he had missed interacting with his colleagues and customers. “... It’s nice to be back and have something to do, to see people face-to-face. It’s almost weird to get used to it again.”
Belton couldn’t allow more than 50 people into the restaurant at one time, though customer flow was slow for a First Friday. But the restaurant had a loyal fanbase eager to return.
“People were calling our owner nonstop the past couple of days, asking when we will open,” he said.
Harvest Coffee Bar, located a block up North Main Street, also received support from their regular customers. While Harvest had remained open, they allowing customers to pick up drinks to-go, according to Harvest operational manager Austin Miller.
Typically, during a First Friday event, the shop would be swelling with a crowd of customers, he said. But with only four tables and 11 chairs available, Harvest remained mostly empty, with less than 10 occupants at a given time. Signs posted throughout the shop instructed customers on how to pick up drinks, how to pay and wait in line.
“We are still learning,” Miller said. “It feels like we changed protocols, like, four times. But we are grateful for our customers who have been able to come. We are trying to remain positive... We’re all in this together, and everybody has been so friendly about it. Nobody is grumpy or unwilling to follow protocol.”
Bryan resident Maggie Pruitt and her friend Will Draughon of College Station ordered hot coffees from Harvest and took the drinks outside to sit in the sunshine, even stopping to pet another customer’s dogs. The friends said they decided to stop at Harvest before heading down to Ronin Restaurant on North Main Street, where they would be performing bluegrass music for a First Friday livestream online as part of the events virtual activities.
“[Draughon] heard that Harvest was open for people to go inside and we wanted to go sit somewhere that wasn’t our own houses,” Pruitt said.
Like the young musicians, another pair of friends were set to entertain the online world for First Friday. Inside the String & Horn Shop on North Main Street, Misslette the Singing Cowgirl and her accompanist, Tubie Pushe’e, set up their guitars and harmonicas for a night of country, folk, and yodeling. Though the artists would primarily be performing for an audience over livestream, the business did allow for less than 10 people to sit in an arrangement of folding chairs and watch. Neither musician had played since the statewide shelter-in-place order.
String & Horn sales associate Christian Lee said the music store was fortunate to be considered an essential business, as they perform cleaning and disinfecting services on instruments. Additionally, customers could still bring instruments to the store for repairs. The shop has received little foot traffic from those browsing, and on Friday afternoon, despite the live music, the normally bustling business was empty of customers.
Lee remained optimistic that business would pick back up.
“People are starting to get stir crazy being in the house for weeks,” he said. “Maybe some will come in after being inside so long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.