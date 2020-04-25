Madisonville Police Sgt. Hector Camarillo was given the best hero’s sendoff that the people of south Central Texas could give someone amid COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
Friday afternoon, traffic in Bryan-College Station briefly stood still for the funeral procession of Camarillo, led by a line of vehicles from numerous agencies. The procession drove from Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan to College Station Cemetery, red and blue lights flashing.
While the funeral service was private, the public was encouraged to line the procession route. Residents answered the call and gathered along Villa Maria Road and Texas Avenue. Many were congregated near the entrance to the cemetery.
Camarillo died unexpectedly April 5 at his College Station home. He had worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madisonville Police Department and other law enforcement agencies for more than 20 years.
“The first week it was really ... I guess we were surprised and sad at the same time,” Madisonville Police Chief Herbert Gilbert said. “It was unexpected. After a week or two we kind of relaxed a little bit, and we would crack jokes about things that happen when he was around, to lighten the mood. We just have the funeral coming up, and I say to myself that I will be glad that this part of it is over. We need to pay tribute to him in a good way.”
Gilbert said that Camarillo was well-liked in Madison County.
“Due to COVID-19, his service will not be what he deserves,” the chief said. “But in the future, it’s been cleared with the city: we will have a memorial made in Madisonville, because a lot of people [in Madisonville] knew him and what he did.”
Manouchehr Assedi Ziari of College Station decided to sit on the curb along the route near the cemetery, waving an American flag.
“I am here because we have to pay respect [to] everybody who passes away,” he said. “They’re going to go to a better place, like we all do.”
While he did not mention knowing Camarillo personally, Ziari said he felt he would do anything for a police officer.
“Without police officers, the world would be chaos,” he said.
Several people who attended A&M Consolidated High School with Camarillo watched the procession together from a minivan.
“With the coronavirus [social distancing], it makes it difficult to be around his family,” said College Station resident Jack Hernandez, a former classmate. “And human touch is one of the best things for when someone passes away. We have been trying to keep in touch with the family, texting and calling.”
Hernandez said that Camarillo, despite being short in stature, had a huge and friendly personality, and great love for the people in his life.
“He had a big heart,” Hernandez said. “While serving [as an officer], he was almost killed. And his will to fight and be there for people was amazing.”
Another former classmate, Trevor Treat of Bryan, said he was happy to see Brazos Valley and Houston area police departments honoring Camarillo with their presence.
“I was proud to see that when a fallen hero is laid to rest, most of the immediate surrounding agencies that hear the word come to support that person,” Treat said.
Both Camarillo’s friends and his obituary expressed that the officer had a fierce love of the classic cartoon show Scooby-Doo, earning him the nickname “Scooby.”
He was recognized by the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2018 after helping save a Madisonville resident’s life the year before, as previously reported by The Eagle. In 2013, he received the Star of Texas Award from then-Gov. Rick Perry. The award was created to honor first responders who have exhibited extraordinary service to the state. His Hillier Funeral Home obituary states that he was praised widely for a capture he completed in 2008, when he apprehended an inmate who had escaped from prison in Huntsville. Camarillo was seriously injured in 2010 while working as a deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office when his patrol car was hit head-on by a vehicle traveling in the wrong lane.
A GoFundMe for Camarillo’s family is being promoted through Hillier Funeral Home at the following link: www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-hector-camarillo.
