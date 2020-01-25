Five people were hospitalized Saturday after a pipe being hauled by a tractor-trailer hit a pickup on Texas 6 in Grimes County.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety dispatchers, shortly after 6 p.m., a tractor-trailer was hauling pipe and a pipe came loose and entered the windshield of the pickup that was traveling behind the semi. The incident happened on Texas 6 near the F.M. 2 intersection.
The pickup’s occupants and the truck driver were transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.
An elderly woman who was a passenger in the pickup is in critical condition, and the woman driving the truck is in serious condition. Two children in the pickup and the tractor-trailer driver had non life-threatening injuries.
Texas 6 has since reopened to traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.