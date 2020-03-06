Five things to do this weekend around Bryan-College Station

This first weekend in March offers some fun family-friendly events, including First Friday in Downtown Bryan, Bargain Blitz at the Expo Center and the Texas Birthday Bash music festival in Navasota. For more events, check out the online events calendar.
• The public is invited to sample macaroni and cheese for $1 at the Mac & Cheese Cookoff on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at LifeLine Sanctuary, 17722 Texas 6 S., College Station. Proceeds benefit the church. There will also be vendors. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
• The Junior League of Bryan-College Station presents Bargain Blitz on Friday and Saturday inside the Brazos County Expo. Bargain Blitz offers shoppers a variety of new and gently used merchandise donated by local businesses, members of the community, as well as Junior League members. The Preview Party begins at 4 p.m. Friday and provides a “sneak peak” at the treasures available for purchase at Bargain Blitz. Admission to the Preview Party is $6 (adults) $3 (kids), and item prices are double. Admission includes pizza, drinks, entertainment and first dibs on amazing deals. Saturdays’s Bargain Blitz is from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular admission is $1. Kids 12 and under enter for free. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/brazos-county-expo/bargain-blitz-2020-sale-day/415123312442114/
• To celebrate the newest book in the Wings of Fire series, Barnes & Noble Booksellers is hosting a Wings of Fire Fanwing Fan West on Saturday at 2 p.m. The event will have a scavenger hunt, activities and giveaways. For more information, visit https://eventful.com/collegestation/events/wings-fire-fanwing-fan-fest-/E0-001-133535756-5.
• Texas Birthday Bash on Friday and Saturday in downtown Navasota features Noah Wenzel, Tribute to George Strait by Derek Spence, Hometown Boys and Little Texas on Friday. On Saturday, performers include Noah Wenzel, Bill Mock and The Highway 105 Band, Hayden Haddock, Grupo Vital, TexManiacs, and Kevin Fowler. Early online one-day admission is $8, or its $15 early online for two-day admission. For more information, visit https://www.texasbirthdaybash.com/events/2019/texas-birthday-bash-2020.
• This weekend in Texas A&M University sports, the men’s tennis team will take on South Carolina on Friday at 6 p.m. The baseball team plays New Mexico State at Blue Bell Park on Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. Also, the men’s basketball team takes on Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Saturday. On Sunday, men’s tennis plays Florida at 1 p.m. and the softball team plays Kentucky at 6 p.m. For more information, visit 12thman.com.
