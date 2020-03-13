Five things to do this weekend around Bryan-College Station

Precautions against the spread of the new coronavirus have canceled some events around the Brazos Valley this weekend, but there are still plenty of options for people to get out for some extra spring break fun, including a Texas A&M intercollegiate rodeo and St. Patrick's Day celebrations. For more options, visit our online events calendar.
• The seventh annual Iola Volunteer Fire Department fundraiser is set for Friday and Saturday at the fire station, 23574 Brazos St. There will be a barbecue cookoff, live and silent auctions, vendors, children’s activities and live entertainment. Saturday’s events run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and proceeds benefit the fire department.
• The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Southern Region will be at the Brazos County Expo Friday and Saturday. The event features schools competing to represent the Southern Region at the CNFR in June. Tickets will be available at the gate. Friday’s performances begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday, slack events begin at 10 a.m. with the rodeo at 7 p.m. Performances include bareback riding, breakaway, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding and more. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/385534515703170.
• American Legion Post 159 in Bryan is hosting a veterans breakfast on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at 101 Waco St. All veterans and their families are invited to the breakfast, which will be served by Boy Scout Troop 159. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/617574239055106.
• The Green Ultra at Millican is a 50-mile, 50K, 25K, 10K trail race on Saturday at Millican Reserve. All distances will take place on single-track trails. There will be drinks and food. Registration ranges from $40 to $85. For more information, visit https://trailrunner.com/event/the-green-ultra-at-millican-reserve.
• Two local pubs are celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend. O’Bannon’s Taphouse is throwing a Paddy’s Day Festival on Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. On Friday, O’Bannon’s is shutting down Boyett Street at noon and setting up a 60-foot tent and the pub will open at 2 p.m. On Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m., Blaggards will perform live for no cover. There will also be a food truck, bagpipes performers and drink specials. On Monday, the pub will open at 2 p.m. On Tuesday, the pub will open at 7 a.m. and will start serving coffee with Irish whiskey. From 9 a.m. to noon, the pub is offering lessons on how to pour your own pint of Guinness. There will be the annual St. Patrick’s morning toast at 11 a.m. At noon, the pub is offering a catered lunch. The rest of the day will have live music, shirts, beads, shot glasses, and hats for the St. Patrick’s Day party. For more information, visit https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200019105752235. Also, Mo’s Irish Pub is hosting a celebration Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday as well. On Friday, at 9 p.m., Chris Boise Band will perform. On Saturday, DJ Rob will perform at 3 p.m. and Austin English at 9 p.m. On Sunday, DJ Rob returns at 3 p.m. and on Tuesday, there will be music from noon to 9 p.m., including bagpipers and dancers. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MosCollegeStation/photos/p.2644248032485742/2644248032485742/?type=1&theater.
