Five things to do this weekend around Bryan-College Station

It’s Super Bowl Sunday this weekend, and several bars are holding watch parties. But before the big game day, there are several fun events going on around town.
• College Station High School is putting on the Beauty and the Beast musical this weekend inside the school’s auditorium. Showings are at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be bought online for $15 for general seating. For more information, visit www.cshstheatre.com.
• The Bryan College Station Tattoo Expo, happening from Friday through Sunday, will be at the Brazos Center. Hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show, the event features live tattooing all weekend by more than 140 award-winning tattoo artists. Times are from 1 to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $20. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/the-brazos-center/bryancollege-station-tattoo-expo/558864744848444.
• There are a lot of great live music events happening with local favorites this weekend. Roger Creager is performing at Southerns on Friday and The Great American Boxcar Chorus is performing at the Grand Stafford Theater on Saturday. For more live music events, check out the entertainment calendar.
• The International Leadership of Texas College Station K-9 presents 2020 Lunar New Year Festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3610 Longmire Drive. There will be guest performers and students singing and dancing throughout the event with dragon and lion dances. There will also be cultural booths and food available for purchase by Chef Cao. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1296180633916347/permalink/1296952410505836.
• The third annual Princess Valentine’s Day Ball is Saturday at The Inn at Quarry Ridge from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $90. The ballroom will be turned into a fairy tale with the theme of love. For more information, visit https://www.experiencebcs.com/event/the-princess-valentines-day-ball/21073.
