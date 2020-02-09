Tom Gimbel first joined rock band Foreigner in 1992, and after a brief break to tour with Aerosmith, the multi-instrumentalist returned in 1995 and has stayed with the band ever since.
“It’s the perfect place for me,” Gimbel said in a recent phone interview. “I’ve loved the music. Every single one of these songs I look forward to playing, and I get to utilize all these crazy instruments I’ve learned to play. I’ve found a home where I can express myself, and for a sax player, that’s almost as good as it gets, especially a rock sax player like me.”
Foreigner performs at Rudder Auditorium on Tuesday night. The band has a long list of hits since it was founded in 1976, including Juke Box Hero, Cold as Ice, Hot Blooded, Waiting for a Girl Like You, Feels Like the First Time and I Want to Know What Love Is. The Rudder crowd can expect a heavy dose of those tracks, Gimbel said.
“We are mixing up a few different songs this year, and we sprinkle in a different stage show and different light show from year to year, so if anyone was with us from last year’s show, it won’t be the exact same thing,” he said. “But in general, it’s pretty much what people want to hear. The manager makes a joke that the only thing you won’t hear is new material. We won’t unveil anything, because there are so many good songs on Foreigner’s playlist that if you pull up the hits, you’ve got a full show.”
Mick Jones, the guitarist and songwriter who founded the band, is the lone original member performing in the group. Kelly Hansen joined the band in 2005 as lead singer, the role Lou Gramm played during the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. The band’s current lineup includes bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson and drummer Chris Frazier.
Gimbel contributes on vocals and plays saxophone, keyboards, guitar and flute. Though he hasn’t performed drums yet on tour, he says it’s going to happen.
Bryan High School’s 18-member a cappella group Vocal Legacy will join Foreigner onstage to perform I Want to Know What Love Is. The band has a tradition of inviting local high schools to submit audition videos. Brittany Gibson, associate choir director at Bryan High, said Vocal Legacy members couldn’t believe they were selected.
“They were shocked and so excited and immediately called their parents, who are huge Foreigner fans,” Gibson said. “Their parents are just as excited, maybe more. We’ve been rehearsing. They are ready, and I think it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime. They might not have grasped it yet, but when they are onstage with the band, it’s going to rock their world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.